Dealing with a prickly situation

I’ve been seeing a surprising number of porcupines in the area over the last few years: during the spring gobbler season, dead on the road, alive on the road. A couple not far from the house, certainly close enough that it’s possible they could eventually wander into the yard.
That’s a concern. During a scouting mission for turkeys and an exercise run for Finn two years ago, our eldest Lab tangled with a porcupine while we hiked on state land. Finn ultimately came away with 75 or so quills from the young porky — about five bucks per quill by the time we made a hasty trip to the vet before closing time. I can remove the easy quills, but can never get them all so we let the professionals deal with them.
We’ve been there several times before. All our Labs over the years have encountered a porcupine at one time or another; Ben was a repeat offender when we lived in the Adirondacks. We hate seeing our dogs with a face full of quills, and not just because of the costly vet bills.
I’ve tried to resort to a porcupine eradication program of my own, especially if I see one within range of the house. I’m never happy about shooting one, but I’m even more upset if one of our dogs encounters one, so I’m forced to make some kind of pre-emptive strike.
But these days that plan has a hurdle. Since we straddle the Pennsylvania-New York border here, we’re always running dogs in either state. And there are some surprising differences when it comes to porcupine hunting regulations.
In New York state, porkys are listed as an “unprotected species” and may be hunted at any time, with no limit. A hunting license, however, is required to pursue them with a bow, crossbow or firearm. The Empire State sees the unique but troublesome animals as having the ability to cause property damage, notably from de-barking trees and eating branches.
Pennsylvania, however, established a specific porcupine hunting season several years ago — essentially Oct. 8-Jan. 28, with a daily limit of three (I’m not likely to see three in a day) and season bag limit of 10 (also a number I won’t approach).
We’re most likely to encounter a porky during the fall hunting seasons when we’re running Finn and Riley with some regularity, and also during cooler off-season weather when we get them out for a run. We’ve seen them in the winter and have had some close calls; porcupines don’t hibernate. Summer is a time of year when we typically swim our dogs instead of running them in woodlots and fields. A swim is more enjoyable for the dogs, and we also try to avoid encounters with whitetail fawns, turkey poults and grouse chicks, giving them a break during what is typically a stressful time for those species.
Our most recent close call came last year on a cool summer day as we camped at Ives Run Recreational Area in Tioga County, Pa. Fortunately, as we turned the dogs loose on a state game lands road, the porcupine scrambled up a tree just before Finn arrived on the scene. There have been other — an encounter on the old railroad grade along Schrader Creek comes to mind — where we benefitted from having good control of our dogs, able to call them off the porcupine before a scrap erupted.
I’ll abide by the laws in both states, but I just can’t give a porcupine a break if we encounter one and I can legally remove it. For our dogs’, and our checkbook’s sake.
(Editor’s note: Steve Piatt can be reached at stevepiatt04@gmail.com)
