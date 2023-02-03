Athens sweeps Bloomsburg in pool By The Times editor Feb 3, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Athens’ Olivia Cheresnowsky takes a breath during one of her events on Wednesday against Bloomsburg. Photo Provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TOWANDA — The Athens swimming squads swept and Towanda split with Bloomsburg in a meet held at Towanda High School on Wednesday.The Athens girls beat Bloomsburg 120-53, while the Wildcat boys won their meet 114-33.Host Towanda won the boys meet 78-48, while the Lady Black Knights dropped a 77-25 decision.In the girls meet, the Athens team of Emily Marshall, Taylar Fisher, Evelyn Panek and Olivia Thompson won the 200 medley relay in 2:15.92.Fisher won the 200 IM in 2:34.42, while Towanda’s Julia Varner won the 50 free in 28.07 seconds.Athens’ Olivia Cheresnowsky took the 100 free with a time of 1:01.68 and her teammate, Teagan Williams, won the 500 free in 5:50.87.The Lady Wildcat team of Thompson, Elizabeth Denlinger, Cheresnowsky and Williams took first in the 200 free relay in 1:53.53.Elizabeth Denlinger won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:19.16.Fisher, Denlinger, Cheresnowsky and Williams captured first in the 400 free relay in 4:16.42.Also for Athens, Emily Marshall was second in the 500 free with a district qualifying time and personal best time of 6:09.23.On the boys side of things, Towanda’s 200 medley relay team of Sean Lauber, Nate Spencer, Eric McGee and Luke Tavani captured first place in 2:14.13.Athens’ Ethan Denlinger won the 200 free in 2:02.04, while his teammate, Ethan Hicks, was first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:15.51.The Wildcats got a win from Chris DeForest in the 50 free as he touched the wall in 23.61 seconds.Athens’ Treyvon Simpson won the diving competition with a score of 126.30.DeForest came home first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00.24, while Ethan Denlinger won the 100 free in 54.32 seconds.Hicks was a winner in the 500 free with a time of 5:19.15.Athens got a win from the team of Hicks, Ronel Ankam, Denlinger and DeForest in the 200 free relay as the foursome finished in 1:39.48.Towanda’s Eric McGee won the 100 backstroke in 1:19.01, and the Knights got a win from Spencer in the 100 breaststroke as he finished in 1:18.48.Athens’ Hicks, Ankam, Denlinger and DeForest won the 400 free relay with a time of 3:48.74. 