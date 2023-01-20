TIOGA CENTER — The Tioga wrestling squad won the 2022-23 Section IV Division II Duals championship on Wednesday night with a pair of wins.
In the finals, the Tigers won eight of the final nine bouts to pull away from the Waverly Wolverines by a score of 47-24.
Waverly won the first four bouts with Matthias Welles opening things up with a forfeit win ast 189 pounds.
Troy Beeman picked up a 6-2 win over Tate MaCauley at 215 before his brother Ty Beeman pinned Brad Guiles at 285.
Waverly made it four in a row when Drayton DeKay took a 9-6 decision over Kaydin Cole at 102 pounds.
With the Wolverines now up 18-0, the defending state champion Tigers went to work.
Logan Bellis pinned Caden Bradley at 110 before Jayden Duncanson accepted a forfeit at 118 pounds.
Levi Bellis then picked up a 16-0 technical fall over Josh Courtney at 126 pounds and Deakon Bailey pinned Jake Besecker at 132 to put the Tigers in front 23-18.
Tioga would get pins from Gianni Silvestri (138), Tyler Roe (145), Drew Macumber (152) and Ousmane Duncanson (160) to make it eight straight wins. Those victories would put the Tigers up 47-18 with just one bout left.
In the final match of the night, Waverly’s Nate Peters got a pin to set the final score.
During the semifinals, Tioga picked up a 51-24 win over Windsor, while Waverly was a 40-30 winner over Walton-Delhi.
In Tioga’s semifinal win, Cole, Logan Bellis, Bailey, Levi Bellis, Silvestri, Roe and Ousmane Duncanson all picked up wins by fall.
Jayden Duncanson accepted a forfeit and Macumber was a winner by decision.
Just like in the Waverly match, Tioga fell behind Windsor early in the match — but just like in the final, the Tigers went on a run. This time they won the final nine bouts after trailing 24-0.
Waverly made the finals with wins over Maine-Endwell in the quarterfinals and Walton-Delhi in the semifinals.
In the quarterfinals, the Wolverines jumped out to a 36-6 lead over Maine-Endwell before holding on for a 36-33 win.
Waverly would get pins from Braeden Hills, Welles, Troy Beeman, Ty Beeman, DeKay and Bradley to take the big lead.
Maine-Endwell attempted a comeback as they won the final six bouts, but Waverly avoided giving up bonus points to get the win.
In the semifinals, the Wolverines once again jumped out to a big lead before holding on for the 40-30 victory over Walton-Delhi.
Nate Peters, Troy and Ty Beeman, Courtney and Hills all got pins in the semifinal victory.
Welles added an overtime win and DeKay picked up a major decision victory.
Also for Waverly, Bradley secured a 3-2 overtime win over Walton-Delhi’s Hayden Robinson, who is ranked fifth in the section at 102 pounds.
Both Waverly and Tioga will compete in the IAC Championships on Saturday at Waverly High School.
