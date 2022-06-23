ATHENS — Iziah Bailey went 3-for-3 at the plate, clubbing a double and a triple to drive in four runs and score twice and lead the Athens 9-11 squad to a 16-4 win over Canton in the final game of District 15 pool play Wednesday night.
Athens put five runs on the board in each of the first two innings, and then added six more in the third.
Canton, down 10-1 heading into the top of the third, scored three runs before Athens’ third-inning explosion put the game away. Athens pitcher Aidan Briggs — who went the distance — set Canton down in order in the top of the fourth inning to end it.
Briggs finished with 10 strikeouts in his four innings, allowing five hits. Just two of Canton’s four runs were earned.
Nicolo Rossettie-Cabrera had a single and a double with three RBI and three runs for Athens; Cartyr Wells had two singles, three runs and two RBI; Briggs aided his cause with a pair of singles, two RBI and two runs scored; and Theron May had a pair of singles, two runs and one RBI.
Also for Athens, Easton Paul had a hit, RBI and two runs; Parker Bradley added a hit and two RBI; and Luke Shores matched Elliott Chilson with a run each.
Athens, which finished third in its pool, awaits its destination for a bracket play game on Friday. All three teams in the other pool finished at 1-1. Right now, it looks like Athens will go to Suaquehanna Area, but the district hasn’t filled in the bracket yet.
———
Correction: In Tuesday’s Times, we reported Athens 9-11 with a 7-0 win over Northeast Bradford due to incomplete information available to us at press time. The actual score of that game was Northeast Bradford 13, Athens 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.