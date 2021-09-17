Wednesday, Sept. 15 Girls Soccer Athens at Williamson, ppd. Boys Soccer
Athens at Troy, ppd. ——— Thursday, Sept. 16 Boys Soccer Waverly at Trumansburg, 4:30 p.m. SVEC 9, Odessa-Montour 0 Athens at Galeton, 5:30 p.m. Volleyball
Troy at Sayre, 7 p.m. Athens 3, Cowanesque Valley 0 Newark Valley 3, Waverly 0 Girls Swimming Southern Cayuga 86 Waverly 81

Football

SVEC 64, Moravia 6 ——— Friday, Sept. 17 Football Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour at Tioga, 7 p.m. Chenango Valley at Waverly, 7 p.m. South Williamsport at Athens, 7 p.m. Sayre at Montgomery, 7 p.m. Girls Soccer
Newark Valley at SVEC (at S-VE), 4:30 p.m. Waverly at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

