WAVERLY — The Waverly track and field squads swept visiting Newark Valley on Tuesday.
The Waverly boys beat NV by a 88.5-51.5 count, while the Lady Wolverines earned a 90-42 win.
The highlight of the day came in the 400 relay where the Waverly boys team of Kayleb Bechy, Jerrell Sackett, Micah Chandler and Ralph Johnson broke their own school record with a time of 43.39, which was just ahead of their previous mark at 43.40.
In the boys meet, Bechy also won the 100 meter dash in 11.18 seconds, while Sackett took the 200 in 22.94 seconds.
Waverly’s Treyton Moore won the 400 meters in 53.59, while Liam Wright took first in the 3,200 with a time of 11:43.20.
Chandler won the 400 hurdles in 59.84 seconds, while also joining Charlie Larrabee, Oscar Williams and Moore to win the 1,600 relay in 3:47.60.
Ryan Clark won the high jump for Waverly with a top height of 4-feet, 10-inches.
Payton Fravel took first in the pole vault with a height of 10-6, while he also won the long jump with a leap of 18-08 1/2 and the triple jump at 35-01.
Jake Benjamin won the discus competition with a toss of 118-08.
In the girls meet, Waverly’s Natalie Garrity won the 100 meter dash in 13.53 seconds, while Allison Barrett took the 200 in 28.73 and Abby Knolles won the 400 with a time of 1:08.26.
Harper Minaker won the 800 in 2:41.73 and took first in the 1,500 in 5:29.69.
Also for Waverly, Mira Kittle won the 100 hurdles in 18.28 seconds and Haylie Davenport took first in the 400 hurdles in 1:19.25.
Waverly’s 400 relay team of Knolles, Garrity, Barrett and Kennedy Westbrook took first with a time of 53.11 seconds.
Knolles, Davenport, Kelsey Ward and Kennedy Westbrook won the 1,600 relay in 4:45.25.
The Waverly 3,200 relay team of Makenzie Olmstead, Mackenzie Chamberlain, Ward and Minaker took first in 11:14.19.
Waverly will compete in the Lasagna Invitational at Wyalusing on Friday.
