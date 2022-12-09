Waverly — It is difficult to follow a history-making event, such as the first-ever girls wrestling dual in Section IV. But, the Waverly and Athens boys staged an exciting dual meet to cap an evening of competitive wrestling.
The dual meet victor was decided in the final match of night, which was a barnburner. Waverly won the bout and secured the 42-31 victory over the rival Wildcats.
The meet began at 138 pounds and the Wildcats pounced first. Waverly’s Braedon Nichols slowed Athens freshman Cooper Robinson for the first two periods, but Robinson slowly built a 6-1 lead. In the third, the Wildcat freshman used a takedown and three tilts to stretch his lead to 14-1 and get the major decision.
At 145, Athens’ Jake Courtney rolled and scrambled to a 10-6 victory over Connor Stotler. While the two exchanged takedowns and reversals, the difference was a second period cradle by Courtney for three near fall points.
Dillon Gallagher kept the ball rolling for the Wildcats with a second period fall over Parker Larson at 152 pounds.
After three bouts, Athens led 13-0. But, Braeden Hills began to bring momentum to the Wolverine bench. He picked up a quick fall for the Wolverines at 160.
Undaunted, Keegan Congdon responded for Athens. The Wildcat gave up an early takedown, got a quick reversal and cradled up Nate Peters for a first period fall.
Waverly’s Matthias Wells answered with a cradle of his own, pinning Johnathan Timm in 24 seconds.
With the bouts going back and forth, the two heavyweight bouts would be crucial.
At 215, Athens’ Caleb Nason faced off with Waverly’s Ty Beeman. Nason held Beeman scoreless for the first period — but Beeman took control in the second. The Wolverine standout started the period on bottom and used and escape, two takedowns and back points to build a 8-1 lead.
Nason escaped to start the third and would attempt a big takedown to get back in the match — but Beeman made him pay, pinning him and securing important points for the Wolverines.
At 285, Athens’ Josh Nittinger battled Kam Hills. Nittinger scored the first takedown, slipping through a headlock attempt by Hills. The Waverly standout got an escape and a penalty point to tie the bout at two.
After a scoreless second period, Hills took down to start the third. Nittinger broke Hills flat and turned him for the fall.
Athens held a 25-18 lead heading to the lightweights. Waverly quickly overcame that deficit when Rhylee Stotler and Drayton DeKay picked up forfeits at 102 and 110.
Mason Vanderpool put Athens back on top by a point with a first period fall over Nico Rae at 118.
Waverly’s Josh Courtney responded with a first period fall over Karson Sipley. The fall gave Waverly a 36-31 lead headed into the final bout.
Athens freshman Sean Peters and Waverly’s senior Mason Ham would decide the bout. Ham scored the first takedown of a wild first period. Peters escaped after receiving two points for Ham locking hands. Peters would continue to build a 10-5 lead using takedowns and a turn.
Ham took down to start the second and Peters put him on his back for three near fall. Athens fans, and probably even some Waverly fans, are unsure how Ham avoided the fall. But, according to the referee, he did avoid the fall.
Down 13-5, Ham reversed Peters and put him on his back and did not let him up. The fall secured the Waverly victory, 42-31.
Waverly head coach Devan Witman credited Ham for his effort.
“He’s very, very scrappy. He’s been in and out of our lineup. Coming in this morning, he did not know he was going to make (132). I approached him and said it could be a key matchup for us, I need you to get down and he did it with a smile. I pulled his number and he got it done,” Witman said.
Both teams will be in action at the Jarvis tournament at Athens Saturday.
