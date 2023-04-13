ATHENS — The Athens Lady Wildcats picked up a pair of wins on Tuesday, taking down Troy 105-47, and beating Williamson 105-31. Williamson won the boys meet, beating Troy 79-57 and defeating Athens 79-53.
“Tonight was another good step forward for us,” Athens coach Mike Bronson said. “I was really happy with the way our kids competed. Across the board we had a really good showing, our jumpers did a great job tonight. The throwers are really dependable with solid performances every time they compete. We cut back a little bit on what we had some of our distance runners do tonight. Ava Hughes had a really nice meet, a PR in the 1,600 and then a win in the 3,200.”
Abby Burgess took first in the 100 meter sprint and 200 meter sprint, while Sara Bronson won the 800 meter and 1,600 meter runs. Emily Henderson won the 100 meter hurdles for Athens, and Hughes placed first in the 3,200 meter run.
Mya Thompson won both the long jump and triple jump, and Emma Pernaselli won the javelin throw and shot put. Natalie Watson also grabbed a win for the Lady Wildcats, winning the discus throw.
For Troy, Alyssa Parks won the 300 meter hurdles, high jump and pole vault events.
The Lady Trojans relay team won the 400 meter relay. Athens’ girls won the other two relay events. Thea Bentley, Bronson, Addy Wheeler and Burgess won the 1,600 meter relay, while Fiona Congilia, Hughes, Bentley and Abby Prickitt won the 3,200 meter relay.
In the boys meet, Athens’ Jaden Wright placed first in the 100 meter sprint and teammate Kolsen Keathley won the 200. Ethan Denlinger and Josh Martin also won for the Wildcats, winning the high jump and javelin throw, respectively.
The Trojans got wins from Jacob Hinman, Colin Loveland, and Avery Sens. Hinman won the 400 meter sprint, and Loveland grabbed wins in the long jump and triple jump. Sens won the shot put.
Athens’ boys won the 400 meter relay, getting contributions from Jack Ryan, Carter Lewis, Keathley and Wright. The Trojans won the 3,200 relay.
NEB sweeps Sayre
SAYRE — Northeast Bradford’s boys and girls track teams collected victories over Sayre on the road on Tuesday. The boys topped Sayre 94-40 and the girls won 84-42.
In the girls meet, Sayre’s Kait Sutton won the 100 meter sprint, 200 meter sprint, long jump and high jump events. Teammate Rose Shikanga took first in the 100 meter hurdles as well as the 300 meter hurdles.
In the field events, Aubri Husted placed first in the pole vault for the Lady Redskins.
For NEB, Anaiah Kolesar claimed first in the 400 and 800, and Gracelyn Laudermilch won the 1,600 meter, 3,200 meter and high jump events.
Emma Neuber finished first in the discus throw, javelin throw and shot put for the Lady Panthers.
NEB’s girls relay team also won the 400 meter relay.
On the boys side, NEB’s Brendon Allen won both the 100 meter and 200 meter sprints, while fellow Panther Miles Sanders won the 400 meter.
Creed Dewing won the 800 meter for NEB and Aydin Finch took first in the 1,600 meter run. Aiden Kapr won the 300 meter hurdles and the high jump for the Panthers and Ryan Jones won the 3,200 meter run.
Tyler Russell won the javelin throw representing NEB.
For Sayre, Westley Kelsey won the 100 meter dash, as well as the 110 hurdles. Kelsey also won the long jump and the triple jump for the Redskins. Carter Bleiler took first in the pole vault, and David Huang won both the discus throw and shot put to round out Sayre’s individual event wins.
NEB won all three boys relay events.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.