Tigers knock off No. 1 team in state

DELHI — The Tioga boys basketball team opened the Section IV Class C playoffs with a win on Tuesday, but if the Tigers were going to keep their season going they would need to beat the state’s top ranked team on Friday night.
The Tigers did just that.
Tioga, which came in as the eighth seed, put on a defensive showcase in the final three quarters as they earned a 50-37 win over top-ranked Delhi.
Tioga trailed 13-9 after the opening quarter, but the Tigers went on a 24-10 run in the second to take a 33-23 lead into the break.
In that second-quarter run, Gavin Fisher led the way with nine of his game-high 19 points. Valentino Rossi also had eight points in the frame.
Tioga’s defense continued to clamp down in the second half as they held Delhi to single digits in both quarters down the stretch.
The Tigers outscored Delhi 12-9 in the third to take a 45-32 lead into the fourth.
Both teams managed just five points in the final frame as Tioga held on for the win.
“We played so well tonight. I have to give all the credit to those boys, especially our bigs tonight. Gavin Fisher, Valentino Rossi and Karson Sindoni were the unsung heroes of the game,” said Tioga coach Brian Card. “They boxed out their bigs, played physical, played aggressive on offense and got their bigs in foul trouble and rebounded so well tonight. Our guards flew around on defense and attacked the basket well to open things up inside.”
“Delhi is a tough place to play and they were the number one team in the state and we just weathered the storm in the beginning and pushed through and played so hard,” Card continued. “Hopefully we can keep playing good team basketball and keep focused on taking it one game at a time.”
Tioga was led by Fisher’s 19, while Evan Sickler finished with 14 and Rossi added 11.
Ethan Perry and Karson Sindoni rounded out the scoring for Tioga with three points each.
