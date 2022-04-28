WAVERLY – There were three track meets at Waverly Tuesday afternoon with Waverly and S-VE competing against Edison and each other being a principal part of each.
Waverly swept S-VE and Edison. Waverly’s boys topped S-VE 85-54 and Edison 82-57. Waverly’s ladies downed S-VE 122-16 and Edison 114-26.
S-VE and Edison split their meet with the Panthers’ boys winning 76-61 and the girls falling 80-50.
Boys
Waverly 84, S-VE 56
Waverly’s 4x100 meter team of Kayleb Bechy, Sam Vandyke, Micah Chandler and Treyton Moore and 4x400 meter team of Chandler, Kaden Wheeler, Vandyke and Treyton Moore won with respective times of 49.47 seconds and three minutes, 48.06 seconds. S-VE took the 4x800-meter relay uncontested in 9:36.76.
In individual events, Micah Chandler won the 110 hurdles in 16.91 with Karson Kenville second with a time of 19.40.
Bechy won the 100 with a time of 11.53 with teammate Jerrell Sackett second in 11.64 time with S-VE’s Marcus Brock third in 12.35.
With the camera malfunctioning and times therefore unavailable, the 1600-meter run went to S-VE standout John Garrison with Waverly’s Gavin Schillmoeller in second.
Waverly’s Wheeler captured the 400 dash, leading a 1-2-3 sweep with a 58.06 with Treyton and Andrew Kimble second and third less than a second in arrears.
Chandler picked up his second win with a 1:01.53 in the 400 hurdles and Tyler Stahl of S-VE was second in 1:11.31.
Shillmoeller picked up the win in the 800, running a 2:24.32 and S-VE’s Edward Rixford took second in 2:32.42.
Bechy grabbed a win in the 200 with a time of 24.75 and leading another 1-2-3 sweep for the Wolverines. VanDyke and Kimble were second and third, respectively, in 25.22 and 25.82.
Distance ace Garrison took the 3200 in 11:06.47 with Schllmoeller second in 12:12.22.
S-VE’s Michael Connor won the triple jump by clearing 36 feet, six-inches. Payton Fravel took second for Waverly with a distance of 32-5.
Connor than added a win in the high jump, topping the bar at 5-8 with Sackett second at 5-6.
Fravel got a win in the long jump for Waverly, clearing 17-0 with Brock second for S-VE at 16-9 1/2.
Waverly’s Ryan Clark topped the bar at 9-6 to win the pole vault with teammate Derek Bartlett second at 8-0.
S-VE’s Elliott Walter took the shot put with a throw clearing 41-9. Waverly’s Cameron McIsaac was second with a best toss of 36-2.
Walter also took the discus, throwing the disc 132-3. Waverly’s Clark was second at 107-10.
Waverly 82, Edison 58
There are very few differences between the Waverly-Edison meet and the Waverly-Spencer-Van Etten meet.
Edison won the 4x800 relay in 10:02.30 and the 4x100 relay in 48.5.
Also, Wyatte Taylor won the 400 in 57.03; Evan Bush took the triple jump at 33-11 and the long jump, clearing 17-3
Waverly added wins in the shot put with McIsaac’s distance of 36-2 and the discus, where Clark’s 107-10 carried the day.
S-VE 76, Edison 61
S-VE took the 4X800 relay with its 9:36.79 timing but Edison got the other two relays, running a 48.50 in the 4x100 and a 3:59.87 in the 4x400.
In other wins for S-VE’s against Edison, Karson Kenville won the 110 hurdles for the Panthers with his 19.40 clocking; Stahl’s 1:11.31 got the win in the 400 hurdles; and Rixford’s 2:32.42 won the 800 for S-VE.
Girls
Waverly 109, S-VE 31
Waverly’s ladies took all three relays and went 1-2 in the 4x100. Waverly ran an 11:24.12 in the 4x800, 53.68 with Abbey Knolles, Natalie Garrity, Olivia Nittinger, and Kennedy Westbrook and a 4:30.13 in the 4x400 with Knolles, Garrity, Nittinger, and Kennedy Westbrook on the track.
In individual events, Mira Kittle took the 100 hurdles with a 19.06, leading a 1-2-3 sweep with Sydney Hierstedt second in 19.21 and Erica Ryck third in 19.00.
Kennedy Westbrook captured the 100 meter dash in 13.31 with teammates Garrity and Kiley Silkman third with respective times of 13.50 and 14.06.
Lauren Gorsline took the 1500 (times unavailable) with teammate Madelyn Olmstead second and S-VE’s Kristen Garrison third.
Kelsey Ward won the 400, running a 1:07.57 — again leading a 1-2-3 sweep – with Addison Westbrook second 1:09.59 and Paige Robinson third in 1:12.03.
Kittle got her second win in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:27.44 and Ajsa Zakova of S-VE second in 1:29.85.
Waverly’s Haylie Davenport won the 800 with a time of 2:54.93 and teammate Olmstead in tow at 2:58.69. S-VE’s Ashley Ellison was third in 3:02.00.
Kennedy Westbrook got her second individual win in the 200, running a 28.07. Teammates Knolles and Addison Westbrook were second and third in 29.15 and 29.62, respectively.
Waverly’s Harper Minaker was the winner in the 3000 with a time of 12.08.00. Teammate Josephine VanDyke was second in 13:38.45 and S-VE’s Olivia Secondo third in 14:48.25.
S-VE got a win in the triple jump with Demi Mouillesseaux clearing 29-8 1-2 and Waverly’s Knolles second with a distance of 27-11.
Stillman took the high jump for Waverly with a height of 4-4 and teammate Nierstedt second at 4-0.
Garrity got Waverly a win in the long jump clearing 14-11. Teammates Nierstedt, with a 14-9 and Davenport, at 12-8 1/2 made it a 1-2-3 Waverly sweep.
With two Waverly ladies in the pole vault, Nittinger won at 7-6 with Robinson second at 6-6.
Waverly went 1/2 in the shot put with Mackenzie LaForest clearing 26-7 1/2 and Trinity Walker second at 23-1. Bella Young took third for S-VE with a distance of 22-5 1/4.
LaForest also took the discus throw, clearing 73-3. S-VE’s Bella Young took second with a 66-9 best throw.
Waverly 114, Edison 26
There were also just one different outcome in the Waverly-Edison meet. Edison’s Josie Burleigh took the triple jump with a distance of 28.7
Edison 80, S-VE 50
S-VE did better when measured against Edison than Waverly. In relays, S-VE won the 4x100 relay with a time of 1:01.79 and the 4x400 relay with a time of 5:16.59.
In individual events, thee Panthers got wins from Burleigh in the 100 hurdles in 20:22; Gia Pabis took the win in the 100 dash with a 14.79; and Burleigh topped the bar at 4-4 in the high jump for a win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.