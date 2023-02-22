WAVERLY — And then there were eight.
A total of 68 two-player teams opened the Morning Times Doubles Shootout last month hoping to get to the last day. The tournament went from 32 teams to eight last weekend, and will wrap up the 2023 tournament on Sunday with the semifinals beginning at 12:30 p.m.
The penultimate weekend of the Doubles produced its share of big scores and, as the tournament reached the round of 16, more than its share of close matches.
In Saturday’s Round of 32 play, there were 10 700 series and 10 games of 267 or better. The top individual series was the 771 by Jay Green II that included a 278 and a 268. Tom Sullivan added a 750 with three games between 245 and 258 and Conner Joseph opened a 728 with a 279.
In addition, in winning form, Jim Pitts had a 268 and a 727; Danny Stafursky had a 278 in a 727; Bob Heuser opened a 708 with a 267 and Jared Joseph had a 706 that included two games between 256 and 265. The other notable score on a winning team was the 299 thrown by Michael Pruyne, who nevertheless finished four pins short of a 700.
Conner Joseph’s fine series wasn’t enough to get his team the win. The same was true for Tim Woodcock, who finished off a 718 with a 267; Al Fuller’s 705 and the 700 thrown by Mike Cole didn’t result in wins. Neither did the 268 game Kevin Kirk had.
The round also produced some close matches. Heuser and Mike Wise had a team total of 1,325 to top DJ Robinson and Sheila Wolcott by just six pins. Mark Leary and Bryan Apollonio downed Ryan Shaffer and Dustin Wright by 19 pins, 1,294-1,274; and the team of Sullivan and Eddy Pietrasz topped Blair Leary and Cole 1,388-1,355.
There were also a trio of blowouts with one team beating another by 174 pins or more.
Full results from the Round of 32 and the Round of 16 are below.
On Sunday the field was winnowed down to the elite eight.
In general, this is the round where scores tighten and such was the case on Sunday. Of the eight matches, just one was won by more than 100 pins and four others were decided by fewer than 50 pins.
The closest of the day was the 1,225-1,209 win for Jay Green and Jay Green II over Jennifer Shafer and Jim Pitts. Sullivan and Pietrasz topped James Zimmer and Glenn Fassett 1,275-1,248 and the duo of Chuck Gable and Stafursky — who stayed hot with a 279 and a 742 — nipped Clair Benson and Chris Apgar 1,311-1,282.
The best series of the day was thrown by Jared Joseph, who had a 268, a 258 and a 248 on the way to a 774. Even THAT wasn’t enough to secure a team win as he and partner Taylor Watts fell to Nick and Jeff Robinson 1,414-1,351. Jeff Robinson had a 278 and a 730 in that match after his son Nick rolled his first-ever 600 on Saturday to lift the team to a win in that round.
Mark Leary had the other big score in a winning effort with a 289 in the middle of a 739.
Round of 32
[Handicap], Names, Score, Total
[67] James Zimmer 623 and Glenn Fassett 519 def. [0] Steve Pritchard 475 and Kevin Kirk 698, 1,209-1,173.
[67] Jennifer Shafer 606 and Jim Pitts 727 def. [75] Jake Blanford 588 and Steve Annis 529, 1,400-1,192.
[148] Kyle Cornish 540 and Ricky Lattimer 644 def. [202] Kim Clark 533 and Cheryl Rice 502 1,332-1,257.
[48] Taylor Watts 550 and Jared Joseph 706 def. [78] William Rapalee 657 and Joe Eaton 514, 1,304-1,249.
[78] Clair Benson 678 and John Apgar 688 def. [97] Heather Farr 586 and Pete Barney, Jr. 645, 1,444-1,328.
[24] Bob Heuser 708 and Mike Wise 603 def. [97] DJ Robinson 578 and Sheila Wolcott 654, 1,335-1,329.
[8] Tom Sullivan 750 and Eddy Pietrasz 630 def. [72] Blair Leary 583 and Mike Cole 700, 1,388-1,355.
[167] Nick Robinson 636 and Jeff Robinson 653 def. [35] Cameron Lunn 634 and Al Fuller 705, 1,456-1,374.
[113] Jay Green II 771 and Jay Green 573 def. (45) Joey Orchowski 677 and Brandon Flynn 645, 1,457-1,367.
[240] Mike Fox 632 and Skip Dunn 595 def. [245] Ricky Brown 593 and Patricia Hunsinger 472, 1,457-1,310.
[342] Douglas Jones 593 and Jessica Morehart 503 def. [132] Chris Leary 476 and Conner Joseph 728, 1,438-1,336.
[272] Robert Pruyne 441 and Michael Pruyne 696 def. [94] Mike Merrick 423 and Tim Woodcock 718, 1,409-1,235.
[45] Chuck Gable 603 and Danny Stafursky 727 def. [48] John Johnson 546 and Jonathan Johnson 653, 1,375-1,247.
[32] Mark Leary 606 and Bryan Apollonio 655 def. [54] Ryan Shaffer 543 and Dustin Wright 677, 1,293-1,274.
[97] Stanley Wright 539 and Joe Pritchard 605 def. [8] Logan Shadduck 594 and Jared Fish 590,1,241-1,192.
[72] Chris Vanderpool 684 and Gerald Woodruff 605 def. [129]
Ashton Babcock 497 and Dakota Evans 537, 1,361-1,163.
Round of 16
[121] Nick Robinson 563 and Jeff Robinson 730 def. [16] Taylor Watts 561 and Jared Joseph 774, 1,414-1,351.
[0] Tom Sullivan 620 and Eddy Pietrasz 655 def. [29] James Zimmer 554 and Glenn Fassett 566, 1,275-1.248.
[0] Chuck Gable 569 and Danny Stafursky 742 def. [137] Clair Benson 561 and John Apgar 584, 1,311-1,282.
[27] Mark Leary 739 and Bryan Apollonio 649 def. [54] Chris Vanderpool 666 and Gerald Woodruff 609, 1,45-1,329.
[172] Mike Fox 555 and Skip Dunn 577 def. [0] Bob Heuser 670 and Mike Wise 559, 1,304-1,229.
[286] Douglas Jones 496 and Jessica Morehart 570 def. [108] Kyle Cornish 575 and Ricky Lattimer 596, 1,352-1,279.
[259] Robert Pruyne 440 and Michael Pruyne 552 def. [86] Stanley Wright 510 and Joe Pritchard 543, 1,251-1,139.
[83] Jay Green II 631 and Jay Green 511 def. [27] Jennifer Shafer 572 and Jim Pitts 620, 1,225-1,209.
