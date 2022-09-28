TOWANDA — The Athens girls cross country team won 21-34, and the boys fell 22-37 to Towanda on Tuesday.
Girls
In the girl’s race, Athens would sweep the top three spots with Thea Bently, Emma Bronson, and Sara Bronson all finishing in unison at 24:16.
In fourth was the top finisher for Towanda as Marissa Wise would take fourth place overall with a time of 24:53.
Towanda would also take the fifth and sixth-place positions with Madison Nonnemacher (25:49) and Taylor Brennan (27:25) finishing just behind their teammate.
For Athens, Emily Henderson (27:59) would grab seventh, Olivia Cheresnowsky (29:00) took eighth, Janae Harkness (33:13) took 11th, and Mary Rose Burch (41:20) finished in 13th.
Towanda would get a ninth-place finish from Noelle Rogers (29:29), Gracie Carter (29:46) took 10th, and Zoie Lamphere (33:42) took 12th.
Boys
Towanda would take the win over the Wildcats and be spearheaded by strong finishes from their top three runners.
Eric McGee would finish just one second behind the overall winner taking a time of 19:09 and grabbing second place.
Nate Spencer (19:29) would follow in third and Luke Tavani (20:01) grabbed fourth to pace the Black Knights.
Dan Storrs (22:46) finished in 11th, Rein Alderfer (24:17) took 14th and John Dzurinko (37:55) finished in 20th for the Black Knights in the win.
Jacob Carr (20:16) and Wyatt Stranger (20:48) would crack the top ten with seventh and eighth-place finishes for Towanda.
Though Athens fell to Towanda, they would get the top overall finisher on the day as Ethan Denlinger edged out McGee by one second with a time of 19:08.
Ethan Hicks would be the next best Wildcat finisher taking home fourth place with a time of 19:47.
Nate Prickett (21:26) took ninth, Ronel Ankam (22:23) finished in 10th, Aiden Oldroyd (23:33) finished 12th, Caleb Sinwale (23:57) captured 13th while Piece Oldroyd (25:05), Aiden Pollock (25:21), Andrew Deforrest (26:01), Gerig Thurston (29:31), and Lohith Kinthala (30:15) rounded out the rest of the Wildcat runners.
Athens will host Wellsboro and Wyalusing while Towanda will travel to Sullivan County for a tri-meet including Canton on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Sullivan County, NP-Mansfield at Sayre
The Sayre boys and girls cross country teams hosted Sullivan County and North Penn-Mansfield at the former Litchfield Elementary School on Tuesday.
The Redskins squads dropped all decisions 15-50 to both visiting teams.
In the boys race, Sayre’s Sam Claypool finished in fifth place with a time of 22:21, while teammate Mark Golden was 14th in 27:48.
Corey Ault led the Sayre girls with an 11th-place finish in 28 minutes flat.
Also for Sayre, Rose Shikanga was 12th in 28:03, while Deb Shikanga was 15th; Olivia Corbin next in 16th and Bella Russo right behind them in 17th place.
Sayre will visit Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.