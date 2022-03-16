Valley youths qualify for state championships

WILLIAMSPORT — On Sunday three Athens youth wrestlers and one from Sayre competed and qualified for the upcoming Keystone State Championships held this weekend in Erie, PA.
All four wrestlers qualified for the upcoming state tournament in the youth 8U division. Silas Bennett took first place in the 65 pound weight class going 3-0 with two pins and a 10-0 major decision in the finals. Kruze Payne took third place in a very deep 75 pound weight class, going 4-1 with 4 pins on the day. Nate Wagner placed second in the 110 pound division going 2-1 on the day. Nate won an exciting semi-finals match 2-0 versus a previously unbeaten wrestler from Northern Tioga. Wrestling in the 8U division will kick off in Erie this Saturday morning.
Also making the grade was Sayre’s Ethan Glielmi, who placed fifth in the 8U 75-pound weight class.
In addition, Bennett took 1st place in the 8U 65 pound weight class at a state qualifier at Tunkhannock on Sunday, pinning all three opponents en route to securing his spot in the PJW Youth Wrestling Tournament held at University of Pittsburgh on March 26-27th.
“We came down here with 5 kids attempting to qualify for the state tournament, to leave with 3 punching their ticket feels pretty rewarding,” said Athens coach Travis Bennett. “The kids we had this year all had a rough two years trying to compete and get mat time throughout COVID, but this year our turnout was tremendous and the kids have worked so hard. This is a tough sport and the season is long, when you are doing things the right way you have your kids peaking at the right time of year. These three wrestled outstanding Sunday and they all earned their spot in Erie this weekend; and for Silas, to be able to watch him win two state qualifying tournaments in the same day was pretty special.”
