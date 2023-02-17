CANTON — For Canton senior Hayden Ward, the North Section Championships will be a chance for him to join an exclusive club.
Hayden is already a three-time sectional champion and could join the four-timers club on Saturday night.
“It would mean a lot. I think it would be really cool and a good accomplishment. I’m looking forward to that — I just have to wrestle tough,” Hayden said.
For his younger brother, Hudson, this year’s North Section tournament will be a chance for him to climb on top of the podium for the first time.
“I’ve just got to keep wrestling hard like I have been all season, push the pace and wrestle how I have been,” Hudson said on what it will take for him to take gold on Saturday.
To prepare for sectionals — and all season long — the Ward brothers have been going head-to-head in the Warriors’ wrestling room.
“It’s normally pretty good, except for me and Hudson get into arguments down in practice because we’re practice partners — but other than that, we normally get along pretty good,” said Hayden, who recalled some similar squabbles growing up with Hudson and youngest brother Holden. “Pretty much in our backyard, playing wiffle ball we would always get in fights and wrestle in the yard.”
Hudson knows that getting to scrap with Hayden on a daily basis has only made him better on the mat.
“That helps a lot. He really pushes me and makes me a better wrestler in all aspects of wrestling — mentally and physically,” said Hudson, who is the top seed at 152 pounds on Saturday.
For the Ward brothers, this season has been pretty special. They have had the chance to not only wrestle alongside each other — but also win plenty of matches and compete in Hershey for the state duals tournament.
“It’s been a real fun year, wrestling with both my brothers and all my friends on the team. It’s just been really fun,” said Hayden, who enters sectionals as the top seed at 145.
Unfortunately, Holden — who was 20-13 for the Warriors this season — won’t wrestle in the postseason due to injury. But Hayden is hoping to go on a run to Hershey alongside Hudson over the next few weeks.
“That would be really cool and it would mean a lot to me. It would be really fun,” Hayden said.
Hudson knows that if he makes it to Hershey this season, his hard work in the room with his older brother will be a big reason why.
“It would be really big for me to make it down there, and I’ve just got to put in extra work, keep working hard in the mat room and my brother will help me get there by pushing me in practice,” Hudson said. “My goals are to get on the podium down at Hershey, and just keep improving.”
Hayden, who is a two-time state qualifier, believes the Warriors’ trip to Hershey for team states should help them if they punch their ticket to the Giant Center in March.
“It was a pretty cool experience. I think it definitely will help if a couple of our kids get down there for (individual) states. I think it will help calm some nerves, knowing that we’ve already been there and wrestled there this year,” Hayden said.
Hayden has made that trip a few times and is looking to take home some hardware in his final high school season.
“I just want to be on the podium and that’s my goal — to be up on that podium (in Hershey),” he said.
Before they get to Hershey, the Wards will look to lead the Canton Warriors to a fourth straight team title at sectionals.
“That would be awesome. It would finish off what we started and would really mean a lot to the team — and everybody who has put time into our wrestling program,” Hudson said.
