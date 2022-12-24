The 2022 football season saw the Valley area teams have plenty of success. All four teams that competed at the varsity level made the playoffs with Athens winning a District IV playoff game, Waverly capturing a Section IV championship — and the Tioga Tigers cruising to their second straight New York Class D state title.
When it was all over, there were plenty of standout performances on the field, but when it came to picking the Morning Times’ Most Valuable Player there was really only one choice — Tioga senior quarterback/safety Caden Bellis.
Bellis, who is now 26-0 with two state titles as the Tigers’ starting quarterback, completed over 65 percent of his passes for a school-record 1,512 yards and 24 touchdowns — which is good enough for another Tioga record.
The junior QB only threw three interceptions and had a final QB rating of 134.3.
He was a true dual-threat quarterback as he also ran for 780 yards and 10 touchdowns on the year.
Tioga head coach Nick Aiello knew that Bellis would need to play a bigger role this season after the Tigers lost 2021 Class D State Player of the Year Emmett Wood to graduation.
“Offensively, we’ve been used to having a (workhorse) tailback and being able to feed the ball (to them) — whether it was Jesse (Manuel), whether it was Emmett (Wood), we’ve always seemed to have that guy. Going into this year, and it really kind of started before him when we had Brady Worthing at quarterback, too. We started to involve the quarterback a lot more in what we were doing offensively,” Aiello said. “Caden is kind of that perfect guy who can run option from under center, (he can) throw play-action wise, (and he can play out of) shotgun, and having a good balance between run and pass when we’re in shotgun (is important).”
Aiello said Bellis was ready and willing to take on the expanded role inside the Tigers’ offense.
“In terms of growth, he really took that responsibility on and excelled in whatever we challenged him with,” the Tioga coach said. “But the big thing is just having a better understanding of our offense, and being the guy that orchestrates everything — being that guy that commands the huddle, being that guy that commands the line of scrimmage and giving our offense that sense of comfort. When we go up to the line everyone knows what we’re doing and they know Caden’s running the show.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Bellis led the Tigers with an impressive 166 tackles, five for loss, three fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.
In the state championship win over Cambridge-Salem, Bellis made 18 stops (six of which were solo tackles) as he helped the Tigers secure their second straight crown.
“On the defensive side of the ball, he’s really our guy that we move around quite a bit. He can play anything from free safety to strong safety. He played outside backer this year, he played middle linebacker. He’s just got a nose for the ball and has a great mind for the game,” Aiello said. “I think that showed in the amount of tackles he was in on. If you watch film, I mean any time there’s a pile, a lot of times he’s inside that thing making the tackle or (being) in on the tackle.”
Aiello said one thing that sets Bellis apart is his intelligence on the field.
“He’s just got a great mind for the game of football, and it shows really on both sides,” the longtime Tioga coach said.
Morning Times Football All-Stars
MVP: Tioga’s Caden Bellis
Offensive Player of the Year: Waverly’s Joey Tomasso
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Waverly’s Ty Beeman and Tioga’s Ousmane Duncanson
Rookie of the Year: Waverly’s Jake VanHouten
Coaching Staff of the Year: Tioga Tigers
All-Stars
Offense
QB: Athens’ Mason Lister
RB: Tioga’s Drew Macumber
RB: Athens’ Caleb Nichols
WR: Athens’ Luke Horton
WR: Waverly’s Jay Pipher
WR: Tioga’s Valentino Rossi
TE: Tioga’s Karson Sindoni
OL: Waverly’s Troy Beeman
OL: Waverly’s Jake Benjamin
OL: Tioga’s Tate MaCauley
OL: Tioga’s Cam Rought
OL: Athens’ Austin Malanoski
K: Waverly’s Ryan Clark
Defense
DL: Waverly’s Kam Hills
DL: Athens’ Glenn Romberger
DL: Tioga’s Garrett Godfrey
DL: Athens’ Josh Nittinger
LB: Athens’ Josh Martin
LB: Waverly’s Connor Stotler
LB: SVEC’s John Johnston
LB: Athens’ Kolsen Keathley
DB: Tioga’s Evan Sickler
DB: Athens’ Matt Machmer
DB: Athens’ Cooper Robinson
P: Athens’ Luke Horton
ATH: SVEC’s Jacek Teribury
