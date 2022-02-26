ALBANY — The Tioga wrestling squad will have six wrestlers head onto the mat for the New York State Division II semifinals this morning after an outstanding performance from the Tigers on Friday at the MVP Arena in Albany.
Jayden Duncanson (110 pounds), Gianni Silvestri (118 pounds), Tyler Roe (126 pounds), Caden Bellis (132 pounds), Donovan Smith (145 pounds) and Ousmane Duncanson (152 pounds) all made the semifinals after picking up two wins on Friday.
“Well it’s an expectation that these guys had,” Tioga coach Kris Harrington said on getting six into the semis. “It’s great. It just speaks to the depth of the program and the level of kids we have right now. And right now I feel like we’re wrestling really tough. I’m happy with where we are right now.”
Tioga sits on top of the team standings after the first day with 78 points. The Tigers, who are looking for a third-straight team championship, are ahead of second-place Central Valley Academy by 28 points.
All nine Tioga state qualifiers had a bye in the first round of action on Friday morning.
Jayden Duncanson, who entered as the second seed, was impressive in his first two state bouts. The eighth-grader started his day with a pin in 3:27 over senior Michael Sangirardi of John Glenn.
The young Tiger punched his ticket to the semifinals with a 16-4 major decision over Port Jefferson’s Frank D’elia in the 110-pound quarters.
“I just think that he has a quiet confidence that you can’t teach,” Harrington said of Jayden. “Before every match (he’s like) ‘I’m good.’ That confidence goes a long way here because there’s a lot of self doubt. You see it from older kids, and to have a 13-year-old boy with that type of confidence is great, and it even calms me down because he’s like, ‘coach, we’re alright.’ It’s great to see that type of presence and mat savvy from a young kid.”
Duncanson used a nasty cradle early and often on the first day of states.
“That’s a great equalizer and he’s rugged with it. He gets right after that thing and goes,” Harrington said.
Jayden Duncanson will face No. 3 Andrew Spaulding of Honeoye Falls-Lima in the semifinals this morning.
Silvestri started his state title defense with a 4-0 win over Trevor Cortright of Chenango Valley.
The Tioga sophomore, who won the 99-pound title two years ago, was never in any danger of losing the bout, but he also wasn’t able to get his offense going.
Just like in his opening match, Silvestri was in control of his quarterfinal against Carl Santariello of Marcellus/Onondaga as he finished with a 5-0 decision.
Harrington is hoping the returning state champ can get more offense going in today’s semifinals against No. 4 Daniel Kirsch of Pioneer.
“I think as you watch, he and Caden alike, I think (opposing wrestlers are thinking) tie these guys up and keep it close and try to steal matches. I’d like to see some more offense out of him. He hasn’t given up a point, but having more offense, I think that’s a prerequisite moving forward for him,” Harrington said of Silvestri.
Roe made his way to the semifinals with a pair of decisions on Friday. The third-seeded Tiger started with an 11-6 win over Our Lady of Lourdes’ Jackson Wainwright.
The sophomore, who is making his first appearance at states, punched his ticket to the semifinals with a 6-2 decision over Central Valley Academy’s Cooper Reed.
Roe’s opponent in the semifinals was nearly his teammate, senior Mason Welch, but the second-seeded Welch dropped an 8-4 decision to No. 7 Jonny Vicario in his quarterfinal bout.
“Tyler’s wrestling really well right now ... He looked like he got to his ties and controlled the entire bout. That’s a great thing for him, a great confidence boost and I think he’s in a good spot to compete tomorrow in the semifinals,” Harrington said.
Roe admitted that the big stage in Albany might have gotten to him early on.
“I’m just glad the nerves are gone because the first time being here, (there’s) a lot of people and it really got into my head, but I expected to be in the semifinals and I performed and got there,” Roe said.
The Tioga sophomore is happy to secure at least a sixth-place medal by making the semifinals.
“It’s pretty great. It’s my first time in an actual varsity season and to place in the state, place in the top six in the state, it really feels amazing,” he said.
Welch, who pinned his first-round opponent, will wrestle in Hornell’s Mason Drew in the consolation bracket today as he looks to reach the podium.
Bellis made quick work of his first opponent as it took just 53 seconds for the Tigers sophomore to deck Quinn Egan of Pleasantville.
In the quarterfinals, Bellis earned a 7-0 decision over Colton Havens of Canisteo-Greenwood to earn his trip to the semifinals.
Bellis, who is the second seed at 132, will face No. 3 Aiden Gillings of Newfane in this morning’s semis.
“I thought Caden looked pretty tough. He’s got a familiar opponent in the semifinals with Gillings. (He’s) a dangerous wrestler. (We will) make some adjustments from the last time we wrestled him. We feel good where we’re at with that match, but like I said, Gillings is just dangerous,” the Tioga coach said.
Smith, the second seed at 145, used his patented tilt to perfection on Friday as he earned a technical fall and a pin on his way to the semifinals.
He rolled to a 16-1 tech fall in the opening round. Smith’s quarterfinal bout against Saranac’s Collin Clancy was about to end in similar fashion but the Tioga standout — who was up 13-0 — got a pin off the tilt.
Smith will take on No. 3 Sixx Cook of Central Valley Academy in the semifinals this morning.
“He’s got a lot of confidence. He can tilt both sides, so it’s like OK you can post right and he comes and traps left. That’s been a big difference maker. He has a familiar opponent in Sixx Cook tomorrow, so I think his confidence should be high right now,” Harrington said of Smith.
Ousmane Duncanson shook off any nerves he had early and dominated his opponents on Friday.
The Tioga sophomore earned a pin over General Brown’s Nathan Snow in the opening round before scoring a 17-2 tech fall against Brady Heckathorn of Pioneer in the quarterfinals.
“I feel like I still have things (to work on). I’m getting tired (in matches) and it’s not good because these two matches were just warm up matches. I have the state semis and (that’s) going to be one of the biggest. The goal is to get into the finals and I’ve got to focus on that now,” Ousmane said. “Obviously the goal is to win it, but I just want to do what I do and get into the state finals. That’s all I’m worried about right now.”
Ousmane said both he and his younger brother are focused on one thing — winning a state title.
“We’re both focused on winning the state. Placing is cool, but it’s not what we want. We’re looking for more,” he said.
The older Duncanson will face No. 3 Dakota Mascho of Portville in today’s semifinals.
“(Ousmane is) so talented you forget that he’s never been here and this is all new to him. He was really tight before his first match. I think it helps to have that whole group of guys with him, (just telling him) ‘you’re fine,’” Harrington said. “Now he’s a New York state place finisher, so he’s got that weight off his shoulder and now he can just go out there and wrestle. He’s got a tough kid in the semis, funky, very similar to Gillings, does some funky stuff but I think (Ousmane) is prepared and ready to wrestle right now.”
Tioga senior Emmett Wood looked to be on his way to the semifinals, but an 11-2 lead wouldn’t be enough in the quarterfinals as No. 7 Nick Brown of Springville-Griffith got a third-period fall over Wood.
Wood, who is the second seed at 160, started his day with a pin in 1:14 over Dansville’s Gavin Hart.
The senior will face Letchworth’s Ryleigh Duryee in the consolation bracket today as he will look to earn another state medal.
Drew Macumber dropped his opening bout by fall to Caleb Sweet of South Seneca.
The Tioga sophomore’s tournament would come to and end in a 6-2 loss to Eden’s Shane Walczyk.
Waverly junior Ty Beeman dropped a hard-fought 5-1 decision to Trent Sibble of Bolivar-Richburg in his opening bout at 215 pounds.
The Wolverine would bow out of the tournament with a 10-3 loss to Mount Markham’s Dominic Jones in the consolation bracket.
Wolverine freshman Kam Hills, who was the third seed at 285, would get pinned by Evan Day of Salem-Cambridge in his opening match.
Hills pinned Brody Fountain of Malone in his first consolation match before dropping a tight 3-1 decision to Marathon’s Logan Jamison to end the tournament with a 1-2 record.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor senior Devin Beach won his opening round bout 2-1 over John Layfield of Wellsville.
Beach, who entered as the ninth seed, was then pinned by No. 1 Gabriel Moore of Windsor in the quarterfinals.
The SVEC standout will look to reach the podium today, but it all starts with a consolation match with Whitehall’s Troy Austin.
SVEC’s John Hammond was pinned by General Brown’s Nick Rogers in his state opener. He would then lose by fall to Holland Patent’s Andrew Morris in the consolation bracket.
The semifinals will start at 9:30 a.m. today at the MVP Arena in Albany. Wrestlebacks will begin at 12:30 with consolation finals starting at 2 p.m. and the championship finals starting at 6:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.