Strong showing for local girls at Memorial By The Times editor Jan 17, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tioga’s Kyah Nelson looks to put her finals opponent on her back on Saturday afternoon. Pat McDonald/ Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELMIRA — The first annual Southern Tier Memorial girls wrestling tournament wrapped up on Saturday with Athens taking home the team title and Waverly finished second.For Athens, senior Layla Bennett and seventh grader J.C. Allis brought home individual titles, while freshman Hannah Rathbun and eighth grader Abigail Wagner both finished in second place.The Lady Wildcats got a third-place finish from Memphis Paul, while Lily Galasso was fourth, Aniah Kolesar brought home a fifth-place medal and Kendall Galasso finished sixth.Waverly had a pair of individual champions in senior Lilly Parker-Ennis and junior Mackenzie LaForest.Lily Sickler and Elona Holmes both finished in third place, while Abby Sickler took fourth and Elizabeth Robinson came home in fifth.Also for Waverly, Emma Vanderhoof was sixth, and both Lillian Wright and Sydney Rosenbloom finished seventh.Tioga standout and the top-ranked wrestler in the nation Emily Sindoni brought home a title on Saturday.Also bringing home gold for the Lady Tigers was seventh grader Kyah Nelson.Kali Bailey placed fifth on the day to help Tioga take fifth as a team.Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s Tayah Beach placed third in the tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save editor Follow editor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +4 News Scenes from Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Philip O'Dell/Morning Times Oct 25, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +92 Gallery Sayre HS Graduation 2022 By JOHNNY WILLIAMS News Editor Jun 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Sayre man accused of stealing truck faces new charges Nichols woman and Owego man arrested for allegedly causing explosion First annual Southern Tier Memorial wrestling tournament kicks off Friday Two men facing charges after stealing car in Tioga County Valley drug supplier to get 17.8 to 36.6 years in prison Top Homes FIND THE Home of your dreams in the Morning Times RENT YOUR APARTMENT OR HOME Top Jobs CARRIERS NEEDED One day delivery Call Debbie Bump 570-265-2151 ext. EMTA3X6Display Ad Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.