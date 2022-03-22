SAYRE — Football coaches from various levels of the sport will descend on the Best Western Grand Victorian Inn on Friday for the Southern Tier Football Coaches Association clinic.

Co-Directors Jason Miller and Steve Virkler have lined up a plethora of primarily college coaches for the afternoon and evening event and invite all New York Section III, IV and V and Pa. District IV high school coaches, modified coaches and youth coaches to attend all lectures.

Beginning with a talk at 4 p.m. on offensive line play topics also include defensive fundamentals; QB play; wide receiver play; running against the 3-4 defense; red zone defense, building a championship culture; red zone offense; quick game and screen game; and 3-4 defense against the spread.

The speaker’s list includes college coaches from Colgate University; Rochester University; Johns Hopkins University; Brockport University; Cortland University; Utica University; and Buffalo State. There will also be panel discussions involving some of the top football minds in the high school ranks.

There is a $65 fee for attendance, but the rate youth coaches is $20.

For more information, contact Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller at 607-425-2777 or Owego Head Coach Steve Virkler at 607-727-7199.

