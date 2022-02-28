WAVERLY — In many years, Seton Catholic Central’s Lady Saints are seen as the team to beat. In the 2021-2022 season, though, SCC posted an 8-8 record. In STAC, that’s plenty good enough to put a team in the middle of the bracket.
On Saturday, the fifth-seeded Saints rolled into Waverly to face the fourth-seeded Wolverines.
Waverly jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first three minutes and cruised from there to a 59-27 shellacking of a team that has been a nemesis for the Wolverines down through the years.
“It was good,” said Waverly Head Coach Bob Kelly after the game. “And not playing for two weeks, we came out pretty sharp, which is nice. We were a little banged up and needed that two-week period. We’re still not at full strength, but it’s not too bad.”
The win sends Waverly to Norwich, which advanced with a 64-30 win over Whitney Point on Friday. That game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Kennedy Westbrook was the spark that ignited the Wolverines in a game that was likely their most complete of the season. Waverly rebounded well, particularly early, shot well and defended well. Teams that do those three things usually win.
Westbrook didn’t score her team’s first points — those went to Peyton Shaw, who put back a miss — the first of her nine rebounds — for the first points of the game. Kennedy Westbrook did, however, go 4-for-4 from the free throw line and connect on a basket as Waverly built an 8-0 lead. After Addison Westbrook connected, Kennedy’s steal and lay-up made it 12-2.
Addison hit for two off a feed from Ashlen Croft and Olivia Nittinger, in her first action back from an injury, hit a three in that first frame.
The second quarter opened with more Kennedy Westbrook free throws and a feed to Addison Westbrook for another basket.
Up 24-10 after a Shaw three, Waverly closed the first half on a 5-0 run for a 29-10 lead that would not be challenged thereafter.
Kennedy Westbrook ended up with 15 points, five assists and three steals for Waverly. Addison Westbrook added 11 points and six rebounds; Nittinger finished with 11 points; Paige Robinson came through for 10 points; and Shaw finished with eight points to go along with her nine boards.
“It’s nice when we can do that — share the ball so everybody’s a threat,” said Kelly. “When it goes in, it’s a really good thing.”
Typically, the Wolverines prefer to score in transition. The Wolverines did get seven steals in the game and had a hand in forcing 15 other turnovers, but only a handful ended in fast-break opportunities. That forced Waverly to score in the half court.
“When we run our half court sets and we execute, we’re pretty solid,” said Kelly.
Marasia Dyes scored 12 of SCC’s 27 points. Alexandra Back had eight rebounds and five points; Erin Derr had five rebounds and Lucy Atkins finished with five points.
