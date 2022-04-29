SPENCER — Waverly scored single runs in the first three innings but that 3-0 lead went away when S-VE posted a five-run third and went on to win 9-5.
The Lady Panthers had hits in the first two innings but got runners thrown out trying to steal second in each inning.
Caili Root got plunked on a full-count pitch. Rhianna Lawrence and Faith Brenchley walked to load the bases and a walk to Reagan Sudnikovich sent the first Panther across the plate. Katelyn Klym crushed a pitch way back in left field. Robbed of a home run only by the fact there is no fence, Klym ended up with a three-run triple. Hannah Martinez brought Klym home with an RBI groundout to close out S-VE’s scoring in the inning.
S-VE scored one time in the bottom of the fourth to make it 6-3 but Waverly closed its deficit to 6-4 in the fifth.
Unfortunately for the visiting Wolverines, the Panthers plated three runs in the sixth for a 9-4 lead Waverly couldn’t overcome.
Waverly got its lead in the first on a Natalie Lauper leadoff single and an error off the bat of Aubrey Ennis.
In the second, Lea VanAllen laced a one-out single and made it 2-0 on a two-out RBI single by Lourden Benjamin. The third run came on a two-out Ennis walk and an error off the bat of Olivia Robinson.
In the fourth, Root singled and scored on an RBI double by Sudnikovich.
Waverly’s run in the fifth came when Peyton shaw singled and later swiped the plate on a double steal with Ennis.
The coup-de-gras for S-VE was its three-run sixth. Lawrence singled with one down and Brenchley walked. with two down, both runners advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a two-run double by Klym. An error off the bat of Martinez closed out S-VE’s scoring.
Waverly got a run in the seventh on a two-out triple by Shaw and an RBI single by Bella Romano but the Panthers avoided any further damage.
Ennis had two singles, a run and one RBI for Waverly. Shaw finished with the triple and two runs; Romano and Benjamin ended the day with a single and RBI; and Lauper matched VanAllen with a single and a run each.
Lauper pitched the first four innings, allowing seven hits, six walks and six earned runs with three strikeouts. Robinson pitched the last three innings, giving up three hits and a walk, three runs with two earned and striking out five.
Klym used up Waverly pitching, as her double and triple accounted for five RBI and she scored twice. Sudnikovich had a single, a double a run and two RBI; Lawrence had two singles and two runs; Root had a hit and two runs; Brenchley scored twice; Hannah Smith had two singles; and Sydney Presher had a hit.
Lawrence went the distance in the circle for S-VE, allowing severn hits, two walks, and five runs with three earned and fanning 10.
Waverly will meet Windsor at noon Saturday in the first round of the Testa Tournament and play host Johnson City at 2 p.m.
S-VE will host Tioga at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Tioga 26, Candor 2
Tioga led 11-2 through six innings before exploding for 15 runs in the top of the seventh inning. The 10-hit, 19-batter outburst included doubles by Felicia Lantz and Molly Bombard. Normally those would be the highlights, but they paled in comparison to three-run home runs by Alissa Hine and M.J. Thetga and the solo shot by Erin Luther that gave Tioga back-to-back jacks.
In all, Tioga had 24 hits including six home runs and three doubles.
Hine, who had four hits overall, and Lantz had one of each. Hine had five RBI and three runs and Lantz had two runs and two RBI.
RaeAnne Feeko had a homer among her four hits with two RBI and five runs scored. Luther had three total hits with three RBI and two runs. Julia Bellis had a homer, four RBI and two runs and Thetga finished with her homer, four RBI and a run.
Tioga’s other extra-base hit was Bombard’s double. She also had a single, one RBI and three runs.
In addition, Austyn Vance had three hits and scored three times, and Gabby Foley scored twice.
Hine tossed a three-hitter, allowing two walks and two unearned runs while striking out 10.
Addison Aman had a single and a run for Candor. Jillian Holmes and Chloe White also had singles for the Indians and Kristi White scored Candor’s other run.
Tioga will travel to Spencer to play S-VE Saturday morning at 11 a.m.
