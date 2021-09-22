TOWANDA — The Athens boys and Wyalusing girls cross country teams both earned sweeps in a tri-meet at Towanda on Tuesday.
The Wyalusing girls beat Athens 27-29 and took down Towanda by a 20-35 count. The Athens girls picked up a 24-31 win over Towanda.
In the boys meet, Athens earned a 25-33 win over Wyalusing and beat Towanda 19-40. Wyalusing took down Towanda by a score of 25-30.
While Wyalusing won the girls team race, it was Athens taking home the top two spots on Tuesday. Emma Bronson and Sara Bronson crossed the line at the same time to earn first-place honors. The sisters both came home in 22 minutes and 40 seconds.
Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe was third in 23:24 and Laina Beebe was fourth with a time of 24:41.
Towanda’s Marisa Wise finished fifth in 25:22, while Wyalusing’s Kassandra Kerin was sixth in 26:24 and Athens’ Thea Bentley came home in seventh in 26:34.
Wyalusing’s Maddison Patton (26:53), Towanda’s Taylor Brennan (27:45) and Madison Nonemacker (27:56) rounded out the top 10.
For Wyalusing, Kira Allen was 11th and Faith Laudermilch finished in 15th.
Athens had Cailyn Conklin in 12th place and Emily Henderson came home in 16th.
Towanda’s Jordyn Radney finished in 13th place with teammate Dixie Brown in 14th, Zoie Lamphere in 17th and Noelle Rogers in 18th.
On the boys’ side of things, Wyalusing’s Zion Laudermilch crossed the line in 18:14 to take home the win.
Athens’ Matthew Gorsline came home in second place with a time of 19:17 and teammate Ethan Denlinger finished third in 19:31.
Wyalusing’s Elezar Laudermilch was fourth in 19:47, while Towanda’s Eric McGee was fifth in 20:01 and Athens’ Ethan Hicks finished sixth with a time of 20:03.
The rest of the top 10 featured Wyalusing’s Jeremy Clouser (20:19) in seventh, Athens’ Carter Lewis (20:46) in eighth, Towanda’s Luke Tavani (21:01) in ninth and Athens’ Izaak Hobday (21:26) in 10th.
Athens also got a 15th place finish from Nate Prickett.
Wyalusing’s Clayton Petlock finished in 14th place and Trennan Tewksbury was 17th.
Towanda’s Nate Spencer was 12th, while Wyatt Stranger came home in 16th and Daniel Storrs finished in 18th place.
Wyalusing is scheduled to run in the PIAA Foundation Invitational on Saturday. Athens is set to host North Penn-Mansfield and Wellsboro next Tuesday, while Towanda will visit Cowanesque Valley that day.
Sayre vs. Canton
LITCHFIELD — The Sayre and Canton cross country teams faced off in an unusual situation on Tuesday afternoon.
While the teams were walking the course prior to the meet, a mother bear and her cubs were spotted near the path the runners take through the woods behind the Litchfield Elementary building, according to Sayre coach Randy Felt.
The course was then modified to keep the runners out of the woods and away from the bears.
Runners ran four laps of the course’s outer loop.
In the boys competition, Canton won with 15 points to Sayre’s 50.
Canton’s Michael Skipper finished in first place with a time of 17 minutes, 18 seconds. Isaiah Niemczyk was second, finishing in 17:49.
Braylon Dekay was the only boy competing for Sayre. He finished in third place with a time of 19:48.
Canton’s Braydon Vroman and Josh Hess rounded out the top five with times of 20:14 and 20:47, respectively.
The Warriors also defeated Sayre in the girls race, winning 12-24 with a modified scoring system.
The first three runners to finish were all from Canton.
Camille McRoberts took first with a time of 20:40, Emmie Tymeson came in second with a 21:05 and Kali Wesneski was third, finishing in 22:04.
Sayre’s Corey Ault finished in fourth place with a time of 23:43, and Rose Shikanga took fifth with a 24:37.
Next up for Sayre is a meet against Northeast Bradford and Wyalusing, with the Rams hosting, on Sept. 28.
Canton will travel to Sullivan County for a tri-meet with Troy that same day.
Tioga vs. Newark Valley, Thomas Edison, E.N.D.
TIOGA CENTER — Thomas Herd and Andrew Earley both notched top-five finishes with times of 20 minutes, 18 seconds and 20:57, respectively, but it was not enough for a team win, as Tioga fell to Newark Valley, 28-49.
Isaiah Fore finished the race in eighth place with a time of 22:18.
Will Slater ran a 25:03 and Colt Herrala ran 27:09 to complete Tioga’s top five.
Newark Valley’s Jonny Sherwood won the race with a time of 18:13.
Also running for Tioga were Dawson Philhower (34:04) and Reed Cook (40:29).
Edison and Elmira Notre Dame were incomplete.
Lexy Ward was the top finisher for the Tioga girls, who placed third out of four teams at the meet with 69 points.
Ward came in 10th place with a time of 28:40.
Kate Burrowes placed 12th, finishing in 30:08, while Emily Burrows took 14th with a 30:14. Brooke Delmage was right behind her with a time of 30:18.
Tioga’s other runners were Patience Card (34:48), Nicole DeBoer (36:12) and Sara Burrowes (36:20).
