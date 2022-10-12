Waverly girls swim team falls to Watkins Glen By The Times Oct 12, 2022 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Waverly’s Sophia DeSisti competes in the 200-yard freestyle during their home meet against Watkins Glen/Odessa Montour on Tuesday. Nick Coyle/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAVERLY — The Waverly girls swim team suffered their first loss of the 2022 season on Tuesday as the Lady Wolverines dropped their home meet to Watkins Glen/Odessa Montour 97-81.Waverly would take five of the 11 events on the day, with Mira Kittle continuing her impressive 2022 season with two individual wins and one relay win.Kittle took first in the 50-yard freestyle event with a time of 25.26. She also took the top spot in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.29.Lauryn Welles also turned in a solid outing in the water with one individual win in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:31.16) while also picking up a team win. The only other individual winner for Waverly was Josie VanDyke in the diving event, where she scored 182.9.Waverly picked up just one relay win on the day in the 400-yard relay with Kittle, Sophia DeSisti, Welles, and Sophia Lee, who posted a season-best time of 4:15.01.The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Kittle, DeSisti, Welles and Lee also posted the eighth-best time in program history of 1:48.52 — which was good for second place in the meet.Isabella Root posted a personal record in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 3:05.91 as well.Waverly will look to bounce back after their first loss of the year when they travel to Watkins Glen for the IAC Championships on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 a.m. 