Athens at Williamson
TIOGA — The Athens volleyball team dropped its match against Williamson on Thursday, losing in three sets by scores of 25-17, 25-13, and 25-13.
Williamson forced 27 service errors in the match.
Athens was led by Taylor Walker with three kills, and Cassy Friend had two.
Audrey Clare and Jenny Ryan each aced one serve.
The Wildcats will take on Wyalusing at home at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.
Sayre at Wyalusing
WYALUSING — The Sayre volleyball team was swept by Wyalusing on Thursday night.
Wyalusing won the first set 25-17, the second 25-15, and the third 25-17.
Gabrielle Shaw recorded three aces for Sayre, and Madison Belles added on two more.
Rachael Vandermark and Alexis Frisbie led Sayre with four digs each.
Emma Smith led the team in assists, with four.
Sayre will look to bounce back against North Penn/Liberty at home on Sept. 28.
