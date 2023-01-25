Wildcats fall to rival Knights

TOWANDA — Tuesday’s NTL wrestling showdown between the visiting Athens Wildcats and Towanda Black Knights went back-and-forth most of the night, but in the end the Knights would win five of the last six bouts to pull away for a 48-26 victory.
In front of a raucous crowd inside the Towanda gym, Sawyer Robinson put the host Knights on the board with a pin of Jon Timm at 189 pounds.
Athens’ Caleb Nason responded with a pin of his own as he decked Tristin Conklin in 1:39 at 215 pounds to tie things up.
Wildcat heavyweight Josh Nittinger earned a hard-fought 3-0 win over Towanda’s Audy Vanderpool at 285 pounds to put Athens up 9-6.
Towanda went back in front when freshman Bryghton Yale accepted a forfeit at 107 to make it 12-9 after four bouts.
Athens got a big pin out of Mason Vanderpool at 114 pounds as the junior lightweight got a first-period fall over Wyatt Stranger in just 29 seconds.
With Athens leading 15-12, the Knights got a big answer out of Hayden Space, who pinned Keaton Sinsabaugh at 121 pounds to put Towanda up 18-15.
The Wildcats responded right away with Dalton Davis earning a 19-2 technical fall over Anthony Rifenbark at 127 pounds.
The Davis win would put Athens up 20-18 and send the match to the two featured bouts of the night.
The first was at 133 pounds with Towanda sophomore Rylee Sluyter facing Athens freshman Cooper Robinson.
Sluyter opened the scoring with a first period takedown and would then ride Robinson for most of the second period. The Athens freshman got an escape with just six seconds left to make it 2-1 heading to the third.
The Towanda standout got an escape 36 seconds into the final period to go up 3-1.
Robinson fought off a Sluyter takedown with 30 seconds left and would go on the attack.
Sluyter countered a late takedown attempt from Robinson and whipped the Athens wrestler onto his back. The Towanda sophomore got the pin with just three seconds left on the clock.
“It helped us a lot and it was great for me, too,” Sluyter said of his big win. “I got pretty lucky at the end there. I thought he was going to take me down, but I flipped him over and pinned him.”
For Sluyter, the win was the third this season over opponents who he will have to go through in next month’s sectional tournament if he wants to repeat as North Section champion.
“That’s (a) good (win) for me. I have beat all three of the kids at sectionals that are probably going to challenge me the most, so it feels good,” said Sluyter of Robinson, Canton’s Holden Ward and Wyalusing’s Jonathan Earle. “I just have to keep wrestling and know what I’ve got to do against them.”
The Sluyter victory put the Knights on top 24-20 heading into the second featured bout at 139 pounds between Athens’ Jake Courtney and Towanda’s Riley Vanderpool.
A rematch of the 2022 North Section finals, the latest round of Courtney vs. Vanderpool would give the fans in attendance their money’s worth.
Courtney struck first with a takedown and would give up an escape with 50 seconds left in the opening period.
Vanderpool went for a blast double leg attempt, and as Courtney tried to scramble and reach underneath for a leg, the Towanda sophomore put the Athens wrestler on his back.
Courtney fought off a pin for the final 35 seconds of the first period and Vanderpool took a 6-2 lead into the second.
In the second, Courtney took the down position looking to cut into the Vanderpool lead, but he was unable to escape and the score stayed 6-2 heading into the third.
Vanderpool got an escape point to start the third and added on to his lead with a takedown with 1:18 left.
With 37 seconds left, Vanderpool would give up the escape to Courtney to make it 9-3.
After a brief stoppage by the official, the match would take a wild turn.
Vanderpool took a single leg shot, but Courtney would counter. The Athens senior was able to lock up a cradle and got the pin to put the Wildcats up 26-24.
“I think Rylee Sluyter took control of the match for us, and we kind of figured that was going to happen. We figured it would be back-and-forth the way we matched up early on and it comes down to 33 and 39 — and we knew they were crucial bouts, “ Towanda coach Bill Sexton said. “I didn’t expect either one of them to be pins, but that’s the way it is. Two well wrestled matches. A lot of fan interest in them, two good matches to watch. We got one and they got one, and then we took control of it where I expected us to take control.”
Sexton said the Vanderpool-Courtney match was proof that wrestlers need to compete for the entire six minutes because you just never know what’s going to happen.
“Riley wrestled really well. He got his points where he needed to. He just didn’t finish it off. He’s trying to take it to a major and he’s got to finish that shot. He’s got to get in, finish that shot and not get turned to his back,” said Sexton. “Credit to Courtney for sticking in the match. He’s about to get majored and all of the sudden he’s on top and he’s pinning. That’s why you wrestle the full six minutes all the time.”
It would be all Towanda from there as Chase Geurin pinned Athens’ Elmo Mallare at 145 pounds to put the Knights back in front, 30-26.
Aiden Miller followed that up with a pin of his own over Trey Souder at 152 pounds.
Towanda continued their late surge with a pin from Jace Gunther over Keegan Congdon at 160 pounds.
Finally, Towanda standout sophomore Mason Higley put the exclamation point on the night with a first-period fall over Alex Trowbridge at 172 pounds.
“Our veteran kids, and I kind of hesitate to call sophomores veteran kids, but our veteran kids in those situations took over and got us the points that we needed,” Sexton said.
It was the third big home match this season for the Knights, who also faced Canton and Wyalusing on their own mat.
“It feels great. It’s a lot of energy,” said Sluyter of the home crowd.
Towanda is scheduled to host Wellsboro and Athens will visit Sayre on Thursday.
