CICERO – Before every spring season, Waverly track and field head coach Dave Hogan sits his team down and sets realistic goals for the upcoming season.
As a storied program, it’s not rare for the state championships to be on the Wolverines’ list. However, even Waverly did not expect to send three relay teams to the New York State championships in March.
Well, that’s exactly what Waverly did and all three ran at the championship meet at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Friday.
“Coming into every season we talk about the historical standard that this program has set, which is to get to the state championships,” said Hogan. “Getting to states and even meddling or becoming a state champion is not something that is always a lofty goal coming in. It means the world to me as a coach to be able to bring 10 athletes here, competing as the best in the state.”
“With that being said, I’m not sure if I expected to send three relay teams to states at the beginning of the season,” he added. “I knew we were loaded, but you always have to see what the other competition is like in the section.”
The girls 4x100 meter relay team kicked things off for the Wolverines in heat one of the event. In that heat, they started out strong, holding the lead through the third leg with Olivia Nittinger.
They would eventually lose the lead but finish in second in the heat with a time of 51.99. That was good enough for a ninth-place finish overall for the dynamic team of Kennedy Westbrook, Natalie Garrity, Abbey Knolles and Nittinger.
“As an observer, when watching that race everything looked really good,” noted Hogan. “The handoffs were smooth, each leg was pushing and running hard, and they came hard to the line. I know they were a full second off their personal record, so they weren’t happy about that, but I’ve been telling these groups all season that you can’t hit your best time every meet; it’s just not reality.”
“They have to be at peace with it and happy with it in the end because getting here is a big battle and they overcame that and ran to the best of their ability today, and towards the end with it they were happy with what they accomplished.”
The second relay team to hit the big stage today was also in the 4x100 with the boys. Just before that relay, Hogan had a conversation with one of his star runners, Micah Chandler, just a few minutes after his fifth-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles. A conversation about an injury that Chandler endured during his previous race.
“Micah hurt himself in the 400 hurdles and called me shortly before the 4x100 team went on to the track and he said, ‘coach I can’t run,” Hogan explained. “We kind of went into a bit of a panic mode because Micah is such a big part of that group, but we have alternates for a reason.”
“Treyton Moore stepped into that role on a moment’s notice and did a heck of a job filling in on the third leg for Micah and those are big shoes to fill. He did it so well and we’re very proud of him for stepping in.”
Moore was able to help that group in the 100-meter relay to a time of 44.53 in their heat. However, it landed them in a 10th place finish overall in a very competitive race.
Kayleb Bechy also ran a solid third leg in the race.
That momentum carried over in the 4x400 meter relay. In Waverly’s heat, Moore stepped in again as well with the usual team of Jerell Sackett, Caden Wheeler and Sam VanDyke.
That group ran to a time of 3:36.93 which was good for 11th overall in the Division two race between the two heats.
All ten of Waverly’s runners now turn the page on an outstanding season in the final weekend of the season at the state championship meet. Though the Wolverines lose a few key seniors, they should be more than capable of running it back with another great season next year.
