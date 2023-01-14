Waverly bowling rolls past Newark Valley The Times Jan 14, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAVERLY — The Waverly bowling team continues to roll through their 2022-2023 season and both the boys and girls teams would pick up sweeps on Friday over the visiting Newark Valley team.The girls won all three games by scores of 794-590, 750-581, and 868-623 for a series score of 2412-1794.They were led by Rachel Houseknecht, who rolled a 542 with a high game of 207.Shantilly Decker turned in her normally strong performance in the lanes, rolling a 504 with the best game of 186.Victoria Houseknecht also added a strong outing, rolling a 482 series with a high game of 179 in the win.Serientity Conklin scored a 475, Karis Hayes rolled a 369, and Emily Houseknecht added a 364.The boys also picked up a 4-0 win over Newark Valley, with wins of 968-810, 925-788, and 1016-760 for a lopsided team win of 2909-2358.Waverly received another standout day from Zach Vanderpool — who rolled a day-best of 650 and topped out with a 236 game.Trenton Sindoni also had a standout performance, recording a 572 series and rolling a 211 in game three.Ashton Pritchard added a 546, Tristan Campbell added a 543, Carter Hayes rolled a 533, and Derek Johnson recorded a 532 in a well-rounded outing for the Waverly team.Waverly’s next contest is on Tuesday at home against Watkins Glen at 4:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. 