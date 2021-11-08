Local runners take on state championships By RYAN SHARP Associate Editor Nov 8, 2021 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Athens’ Sara Bronson (center) finished 99th with a time of 21:39. Ryan Sharp/Morning Times Athens’ Emma Bronson (center) finished 115th with a time of 21:53. Ryan Sharp/Morning Times Athens’ Matt Gorsline (left) ran an 18:28 to finish 142nd. Ryan Sharp/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HERSHEY — Three Athens runners were among the local contingent to compete at the PIAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday.Emma Bronson, Sara Bronson and Matt Gorsline competed for Athens in Class AA.Sara Bronson was 99th with a time of 21:39 and Emma Bronson finished 115th with a 21:53. Gorsline ran an 18:28 to finish 142nd.Northeast Bradford’s Creed Dewing and Wylausing’s Zion Laudermilch earned medals in the Class A boys race.Laudermilch placed 12th with a time of 17 minutes, 20 seconds to capture his second State medal.While Laudermilch had a somewhat comfortable finish, Dewing had to wait in agony while final results were verified.A sprint to the line and a photo finish would determine who finished 25th and medaled, and who would barely miss out.NEB’s Ryan Jones finished 194th with a time of 19:42.Eleazer Laudermilch was the second finisher for Wyalusing, coming in 134th with a time of 18:58.Clayton Petlock (184th, 19:30), Jeremy Clouser (121th, 19:36) and Landon Kaufman (215th, 20:20) rounded out the top five for the Rams. Kayla Beebe led the way for the Wyalusing girls, finishing 68th and clocking a 21:56.Laina Beebe was next for the Lady Rams in 99th place with a time of 22:34.Madison Patton (170th, 24:08), Kacey Kerin (182nd, 24:29) and Faith Laudermilch (218th, 25:41) completed the top five for the Wyalusing girls.The NEB girls were led by Gracelyn Laudermilch, who finished 53rd with a time of 21:37.Melanie Shumway was next for NEB in 62nd with a 21:53.Lilah Hughes (69th, 21:58), Amelia Kapr (138th, 23:23) and Cora Franklin (232nd, 26:53) made up the rest of the NEB girls top five.The Troy boys were represented by Lance Heasley, who finished 211th in 20:07, and Seth Seymour, who was 216th with a 20:22.Alyssa Parks competed for the Troy girls, finishing 100th with a time of 22:34.Towanda’s Taylor Brennan placed 227th with a time of 26:30.Nate Spencer and Eric McGee were on hand for the Towanda boys. Spencer finished 206th in 19:53 and McGee was 230th with a 20:58. Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 229. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallery Scenes from Chemung Speedrome (6-21) Ric Sinsabaugh/Morning Times Jun 28, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Write-in votes to decide AASD Region III race Polzella, Smith, Sporn win in Athens Borough Man facing felony criminal mischief charges Gannon-Cooper, Rude earn Region II seats on Athens School Board Police investigating stabbing death of 11-year-old Top Homes RENT YOUR APARTMENT OR HOME WAVERLY: 1 Top Jobs CARRIERS NEEDED for early morning delivery in Sayre, Athens and CARRIERS NEEDED One day delivery Call Debbie Bump 570-265-2151 ext. Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.