Wood heads for Morrisville

TIOGA — Ending months of speculation, Tioga’s Emmett Wood made his college choice known on Tuesday, signing on to attend Morrisville in the fall.
I think it’s a good fit for Tioga people especially; They’ve all had such good success there,” said Wood. “I won’t have to worry about getting too far away from home either. It’s not too bad of a drive. Cole (Williams) is already there so I get to run behind him again. That’ll be fun.”
Williams is a 2021 Tioga grad who opened holes for the Tigers’ backs throughout a strong high school career.
Wood’s goal is to go into law enforcement so much of his independent studies program will include criminal justice classes. He said that this has been on his mind since his freshman year.
“I want to something that actually makes a difference,” Emmett said.
Wood said that Morrisville’s willingness to give him a shot at a place in the offensive backfield played a roll in his decision.
“All of the schools that were looking at me, once I was told they were looking for defense, I was like ‘All right. Thanks for talking to me.’ I just want to run the ball. It’s a lot more fun.”
Wood said that he was told by Morrisville he’d have the opportunity to try to earn a place there, but added, “If that were to change, I’d be willing to change.”
Wood said that being in the Tioga system was helpful in getting to the next step.
“I think the coaches we’ve had (are a key),” said the senior. “Our coaches are very successful every year. It doesn’t matter what group comes through, we’re always doing good here.”
He’s also been in contact with Williams.
“Cole’s been telling me about the things they do, so he’s getting me a little extra prepared.”
Wood said that Williams tried not to influence his decision.
“I knew it would be fun if I was to play with him again and he knew that too.”
Wood didn’t come into the program as the polished player we’ve seen the last couple of years.
“He was really raw when he started out,” recalled Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello. “He didn’t run the ball a whole lot when he was young. In eighth grade on JV was really his first year running the ball as tailback. From there, he already had the intangibles – the natural stuff. He’s always been in the weight room even when he was younger. He had the package. Whenever you start a freshman you have to see how it goes. He had a tremendous year and he’s really carried that throughout.”
Wood said that his goal when coming into the Tioga program was a singular pursuit and that his brother may have added a bit of motivation.
“Win a state title was all I wanted to do,” Emmett said. “My brother was on the team that won in 2015 and he got to brag about that.”
Wood achieved that goal last fall as Tioga ended an undefeated — and virtually unchallenged — run to a state title with Wood leading the way. Wood had 177 carries in 12 games (Tioga had one team bail out on a game) for 2,144 yards and 36 TDs.
“He did his best running come playoff time in his senior year,” said Aiello. “It wouldn’t show on the stat line, but to me one of his best games all-time was the state championship. Every yard he got in the first three quarters was earned and he was patient enough to finally bust some long ones to seal the game for us.”
Wood finished that game with 186 yards and two TDs on 32 carries.
For his career, the 2021 Class D Player of the Year gained 7,173 yards on 713 carries and tallied 99 touchdowns. Keep in mind that lost game this past season and that Tioga had just six games in a truncated 2020 season that was played in the spring of 2021. If he continued in the pace he was at (209 yards per game) in that shortened season he could have been up around 2,700 yards. The additional 1,400+ yards would have pushed his total to over 8,500 yards. Tioga grad Jesse Manuel, second all-time in rushing yards in New York state, has Tioga’s record at 8,603.
“We’ll never know how big the numbers could have gotten,” said Aiello. “Regardless, he brought home a state championship with his fellow seniors and that was their goal. Emmett was a huge piece of that. He’ll be in the New York State record books for quite a few different stats. I’m proud of him and I wish him well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.