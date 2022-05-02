TRUMANSBURG — Tioga and Spencer-Van Etten sent teams to the Legends of the Night invite Friday night and some came back with serious hardware.
Boys
Tioga
Tioga’s guys picked up 10 three wins and seven other top five placements in the meet.
The wins went to Andrew Earley for a one minute, 6.75 second run in the 400 hurdles, Valentino Rossi for a long jump distance of 19 feet, 2 3/4 inches and the 4x100 relay team with a time of 46.41.
Rossi continued a great day with a second-place finish in the triple jump, clearing 37-1 and a third in the 400 with a time of 54.36. Earley added a fourth in the 110 hurdles with a 19.52 in the finals after running a 19.41 prelim.
In addition, Matt Watson was second in the long jump, clearing 18-11 3/4 and third in the triple jump at 36-11. The Tigers slao took second and third in the pole vault with, respectively, Gavin Albrecht and Isaiah Fore, each clearing the bar at 9-1.
Spencer-Van Etten
The Panthers boasted one champion among their seven top-five place winners.
That champ was Elliot Walter, who threw the shot 42-7. He was also second in discus at 129-10.
Also taking second for the Panthers were Karson Kenville with a 19.25 in the 110 hurdles, Tyler Stahl in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:09.32 and the 4x800 relay team with a time of 9:32.80.
In addition, John Garrison finished fourth in the 3200 run with a time of 10:49.64 and Michael Connor was fourth in the triple jump, clearing 36-8 3/4.
Girls
Tioga
Tioga’s ladies logged two win among thris eight top-five finishes.
Julia Walsh beat the field in the 400 hurdles, running a 1:15.32 and Mariah Nichols was first in the 100 hurdles with a 17.50 run.
Nichols placed second in the trilpe jump, clearing 31-8 and added a third in the 400 with a time of 1:06.66. Walsh also crossed the bar at 7-7 for third in the pole vault.
In addition, Erica Bradley was second in the 800, running a 2:47.28Tioga’s 4x100 relay team was fourth in 56.70 and Elyse Haney took fifth in the 100, with a time of 13.98.
Spencer-Van Etten
The Lady Panthers also had a couple of high place winners.
Olivia Secondo took third in the 3000 with a time of 14:12.04, Bella Young was fourth in the discus with a throw of 72-10 and the Panthers’ 4x400 relay team was fourth in 5:06.54.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.