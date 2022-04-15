ATHENS — Caydence Macik launched home runs in back-to-back at-bats and Aliyah Butler drove in four runs but the Lady Wildcats still had to hold on for a 10-6 NTL softball win over North Penn-Liberty on Thursday.
Macik got Athens on the board right off the bat — literally — by sending the ball over the fence in center field to lead off the game.
An error off the bat of Ella Coyle, single by Jules Pack and a two-run double by Butler made it 3-0 early. Savannah Persun singled Butler home and the Wildcats were off and running.
Athens added two more in each of he next two innings — including Macik’s second dinger of the game — an Ella Coyle double and an RBI single for Aliyah Butler in the second inning.
In the third it was a Marissa Butler single, a walk to Mackenzie Morgan and RBIs by Ella Coyle and Pack that did the damage.
Liberty plated three runs in the top of the fifth to make it an 8-3 game but Athens added two more in the bottom of the inning to close it out.
Macik finished the game with two homers, a single, a stolen base and three runs and Aliyah Butler had a single and a run to go along with her double and four RBI and Coyle’s line included two hits, three runs a steal and an RBI.
Also for Athens, Pack and Marissa Butler had a single, RBI and run each; Persun and Ash VanFleet added a single each and Morgan scored a run.
Persun started in the circle and got the win. She allowed seven runs, one earned, with two walks and five strikeouts. Macik got the save allowing one unearned run in 1 2/3 innings.
Cowanesque Valley 16, Sayre 1
WESTFIELD — Cowanesque Valley put 12 runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to the win over Sayre.
The Redskins did have a couple of highlights, chief among them was Meghan Flynn’s third-inning home run that accounted for the Redskins’ scoring.
In addition, Abbie McGaughey had a double with Madison Smith and Makenna Garrison adding a single each.
Olivia Corbin bore the brunt of the Indians’ attack before being relieved by Raegan Parrish.
