ODESSA – The Tioga boys and girls track teams both picked up wins in their first meet of the season at Odessa-Montour yesterday. The boys team won with some separation by a count of 89.11-57.88 while the girls team narrowly edged out O-M by a score of 65-64.
Mariah Nichols had a trio of first-place finishes for the Tigers including the 100 meter hurdles, 400 meter dash and the triple jump. She clocked in at 17.5 seconds in the 100 hurdles, finishing in at 1:10.7 seconds in the 400. Her triple jump was 32 feet, 3 inches long.
Valentino Rossi also won a trio of events, two in the jumps. In those it was the long jump and triple jump with lengths of 19 feet, 1 ½ inches and 38 feet, 10 inches, respectively. In the 400 meters he clocked in at 56.6 seconds. In that same event, Ousmane Duncason finished right behind with a time of 58.8 seconds.
Chris Walsh also won a pair of events for Tioga. For Walsh it was the 100 and 200 meter dashes at 12 seconds flat and 25.4 seconds.
Julia Walsh also won the 400 meter hurdle event on the girls side with a time of 1:18.1.
In one of the main field events, Josh Snell chucked the shot put with a best throw of 33 feet, 11 ½ inches.
Tioga will now have two weeks off before the next meet when they return to Haggerty Field where they will take on Newfield and Spencer-Van Etten on April 19.
