The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles (0-1) will look to pick up their first win of the year when they host Susquehanna Valley (0-0) on Friday in a big-time matchup against a non-league opponent.
In their first game of the year, SVEC was plagued by turnovers and miscues and will look to clean them up as they take on a tough opponent in the Susquehanna Valley Sabers.
“The quarterback to center exchange is important for our timing,” SVEC Head Coach Mike Chaffee said. “I think we counted 18-19 bad snaps that threw us off right from the get-go, So that’s how stuff that we got to fix, whether it’s a personnel change or just continuing to get comfortable with that exchange.”
In week one, the Eagles struggled to find much traction running the ball, but had some chunk plays through the air.
They struggled at the point of attack in their week one matchup against Wyalusing, and their offensive line will need to step up in a big way when they play the Sabers in their week two matchup.
“We just got to be more physical up front,” Chaffee said. “I think they were in better shape since they had a game under their belt. We weren’t quite ready for that. So they certainly had that advantage over us. We just got to be more aggressive and we got to know our assignments better.”
SVEC is just one season removed from playing eight-man football versus a full 11-man roster in 2022, so the early season miscues are understandable but will need to fix them quickly if they want to turn the tides in week two.
“We’re learning new blocking schemes and also we’re putting in a new offense,” SVEC Head Coach Mike Chaffee. “So there’s been a bit of a learning curve for our players trying to learn that stuff and get ready in a short time span, so it was a bit of a struggle.”
Jacik Teribury would find a few of his receivers throughout the game and completed eight passes for 109 yards, but the penalties would halt their progress throughout as they were shut out in Wyalusing by a score of 14-0.
Though the passing game was able to produce yards, tight end Hunter Harmon pointed to the play up front being pivotal in having a better outcome in their upcoming game.
“Our snaps need to be better because we kept on messing them up,” Harmon said. “Our line has to block a little better for our passing game to get off nicer, and our run game for sure needs to improve, we got blown up every single time.”
Parker Robinson three times for 55 yards, Hunter Harmon three times for 13 yards. Caden McFall also grabbed one pass for 41 yards.
Though finding success through the air, it will be imperative for the Eagles to get their running backs touches and find some balance on offense if they hope to pick up their first win of the year.
For their opponent, it will be the Sabers' first contest of the year, and are coming off a 2021 campaign that saw them finish a respectable 4-4 on the season and are a program that has had sustained success over the past few years.
“They have been a perennial powerhouse team,” Chaffee said. “They are well-coached and they have a lot of good athletes. A few years ago they won State Championships back-to-back and I think they have that goal in sight again, so it’s going to be a tough, non-league matchup for us.”
With a notoriously strong opponent on the horizon, the SVEC Eagles have their eye on showing constant improvement throughout the year and have high expectations for what the 2022 season has in store for them.
“This week we are focused on cleaning up all the things that we did, and we want to continue to progressively get better and take a step forward. There are certainly a lot of things we need to work on,” Chaffee said. “I’ve got high expectations for our season, we knew we were going to have some struggles off the get-go, transitioning from eight to 11. This is just part of the process and we have to look ourselves in the mirror and dig deep down and work harder to get better.”
The SVEC Eagles and Susquehanna Valley Sabers will have a kickoff time of 7 p.m. in Candor as both teams look to capture their first win of the 2022 season.
