SOUTHPORT — The Tioga softball team fell 15-3 to Notre Dame on Tuesday, but still clinched the IAC South Small School division title as Spencer-Van Etten lost to Thomas A. Edison.
With a tough matchup against Union Springs in the IAC Championship on Thursday, Tioga coach Stephanie Hills is focusing on mental toughness to help move past this two-game slump.
“I’m just hoping that mentally, they can let go of the game tonight. I think that’s our biggest thing,” Hills said, noting how mental mistakes affected Tuesday’s game. “I think they made eight mental errors, and that definitely impacts our overall game.”
Tioga also committed four errors on the score book, resulting in six unearned runs.
Notre Dame scored a run on an error in the bottom of the first.
The Lady Tigers tied it up in the second on an RBI single by Molly Bombard, and loaded the bases with nobody out, but ultimately came up empty.
Notre Dame then took a commanding 6-1 lead in the bottom of the third.
Tioga once again loaded the bases in the top of the fourth — this time with one out — but once again did not score.
The Crusaders then added four more runs in the bottom of the inning.
MJ Thetga singled to lead off the fifth, but the next three batters were retired, and Tioga was sent down in order in the sixth.
Notre Dame plated five more runs in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 15-1.
Erin Luther finally broke through for the Lady Tigers with a two-run home run in the top of the seventh, but it was too little too late.
It was not the performance Hills had envisioned following Monday’s 11-9 loss to SVE.
“I definitely don’t think that we came in 100 percent focused on the game,” she said. “I think they already had a mindset of ‘We’re playing tomorrow regardless.’ I definitely don’t think we came to play.”
Luther led the Tioga offense with the homer and two RBI, while Bombard had one hit and one RBI.
Austyn Vance and Thetga each had two hits for the Lady Tigers.
Tioga will now turn its attention to Dryden for a home game at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon and try to get back on track to close out the regular season.
“If they can let it go and come back in the games we have left — which is Dryden (Wednesday) and IAC Championships on Thursday — we’ll be okay,” Hills said. “But it’s all a mental game for them right now.”
Waverly 18, Odessa-Montour 1
WAVERLY — Hosting O-M, Waverly scored 12 runs in the third inning in easing past the Indians on Tuesday.
Brinn Cooney started in the circle, allowing one hit with four strikeouts in three innings. Olivia Robinson finished up, giving up two hits and an earned run and fanning four in two innings.
Waverly also rapped out 15 hits in four at-bats.
Payton Shaw led the way with three singles, three RBI and three runs; and Michaela Lauper had three singles, three RBI and two runs.
Bella Romano had a single, a double, two RBI and two runs; Alivia Daddona and Aubrey Ennis each had two hits, three runs and one RBI; and Lea VanAllen ended the day with two singles, three RBI and a run.
Also for Waverly, Cooney aided her cause with a double, two runs and an RBI an Lourden Benjamin scored a run.
Waverly will visit Candor on Friday, then finish its regular season in the Wounded Warrior Project Tournament on Saturday with a game at 11 a.m. at Sayre and another at 1:30 p.m. at Athens.
