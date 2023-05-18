Waverly's Beeman to play baseball at Mansfield

WAVERLY — Ty Beeman could have easily went to the next level to play football, but for the Waverly senior the sport of baseball has always been his passion.
“It’s always been baseball. I mean I started baseball pretty late as a kid, but ever since then I started getting on travel teams and it was baseball from there,” said Beeman.
Beeman will follow his passion to Mansfield University where he will play baseball for the Division II Mountaineers. The Waverly senior signed his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday in front of his family, coaches and teammates.
At least one college had reached out to Beeman about playing both baseball and football, but he decided it was better for him to focus on baseball and his academics.
“Saint John Fisher reached out to me and they wanted me to do both, but I really want to make sure I can focus on school and I think two sports would just be a little too much,” said Beeman, who will major in physical education with a minor in special education at Mansfield.
One thing that made Mansfield the perfect fit for Beeman was its location.
“I was looking at a few different places. Herkimer was the number one pick for a while just because it was semi-close and it was just like around here. The reason I picked (Mansfield) and (one of) the things I was looking for was (being) close to home and somewhere that looks like where I live,” said Beeman. “I live out on my grandfather’s farm and we own 200 acres of land, so I was just looking for something that was just like home and made me feel comfortable.”
The other selling point for Beeman was the fact that Mansfield competes in the rugged Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC).
“The PSAC is really, really tough and I love to compete. I really want to make myself better, and I think I can compete in a league like that. I think going to Mansfield, I can really (reach) my potential,” said Beeman, who will head to Mansfield as a catcher.
Waverly baseball coach Kyle McDuffee praised Beeman’s knowledge of the game and leadership.
“He understands the game of baseball. He calls a really good game. He takes control of the field. He’s kind of like our quarterback,” McDuffee said. “What I like about him is he plays loose. If a kid gets too far off third base, he’s back-picking him. He understands the game and understands how important certain plays are in the game.”
McDuffee also believes Beeman has the ability to compete in a tough conference like the PSAC.
“He kills the ball. He absolutely pounds the ball and he just comes up big in big opportunities, big situations — and I think that’s what Mansfield is getting. He’s a very smart kid, so he’s going to do really well in class and he’s going to be, hopefully, a pillar for them for the next four years,” McDuffee said.
Beeman believes playing for McDuffee has helped get him ready for the next level.
“It definitely prepared me with coach McDuffee, and I have Mr. (Taylor) Skerpon and all my coaches,” Beeman said. “They know because they come from experience, and I think they can help me a lot — and I think they have helped me a lot preparing for the next level.”
It hasn’t only been McDuffee and the rest of the baseball coaching staff that has helped him grow as an athlete and person, it has been all of the coaches he’s had in Waverly.
“It’s all the same. I mean it’s (different sports) but the leadership aspect is in all the sports and they have all taught me different things,” said Beeman of mentors like Waverly football coach Jason Miller and wrestling coach Devan Witman.
Beeman has set goals for himself as he heads to Mansfield, but one thing he knows he can control at the next level is the amount of work and effort he puts in — both on the field and in the classroom.
“(The goal is to) try and get on the field as quick as I can and just try my best. Show people who I really am and that’s on the field, in school, it doesn’t matter — just try my best,” Beeman said.
As he gets ready for the next chapter in his life, Beeman will be leaving Waverly with plenty of memories and a strong love for his community.
“Just the community, and of course my friends and my family, but they will always be here,” said Beeman on what he will miss most. “The community, everyone always comes together ... The one thing I look back on is the day before the first football game where we had that whole experience on Broad Street and everybody came, the whole town came. You don’t get that most places, so I think that’s what I will miss the most.”
