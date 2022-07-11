ATHENS — The Athens 8-10 year old All-Stars found themselves in a 7-0 hole after the top of the first inning on Saturday, but the local squad didn’t give up and would come all the way back for a 17-5, five-inning win over Wellsboro to claim the District 15 title.
Trailing by seven after the top of the first, Athens went right to work in the bottom half of the inning. Ethan Glielmi led things off with a double. He would steal third and then scored when the throw to third was wild.
Athens would make it a whole new ballgame in the bottom of the second. In total, 16 batters would step to the plate and 11 of those would score to make it a 12-7 lead for the home squad.
In that inning, Graham Campbell had a double, while Silas Bennett, Connor Cole, Brady Shores and Glielmi all had singles. Athens would take advantage of six walks and one hit batter in the 11-run frame.
Athens added to its lead in the third with Evan Westerfield providing the big hit with a RBI triple. Cole singled and scored in the inning for the local All-Stars.
Bennett and Cole had singles in the fourth to help score two more Athens runs, which made it 15-7.
Athens closed things out with two more runs in the fifth to make it a 17-7, five-inning victory.
“We had not seen that type of adversity yet through the four or five games that we played so far,” said Athens manager Rob Glielmi. “Obviously a new situation for all of us, but I told the kids when they came in (to the dugout after the top of the first), and I’ve been telling them all season, you’ve got to have a short memory. There are going to be good things and bad things that happen every game. You have to have a short memory and come back and attack the next pitch, the next play.”
Coach Glielmi used a story from earlier this year to help prove the point that anything is possible.
“I told them a quick story about how we were in the regular season and our team was up eight or ten runs and ended up losing in the last half inning, so crazier things have happened,” he said.
For the Athens players, being down 7-0 early in the game was a little scary.
“It was really sketchy in the beginning because we all started putting our heads down. When it was our turn to bat, we all started to get a better feeling that we were going to come back,” said Evan Westerfield. “It felt really good for most of us because we showed that we can do anything being down 7-0 and coming back to win it by 10.”
“At first I was kind of scared, but we came back and ended up winning,” Silas Bennett added.
The Athens manager was proud of how his team battled.
“I was really surprised at their resolve and obviously happy to see that and for them to battle through that,” he said. “Not only was it a great win, but I think, even more importantly, it was a great life lesson for them to see that type of adversity that you can face and overcome in sports.”
For Ethan Glielmi, who called winning the District 15 title “fun and cool,” playing for the Athens Minor All-Stars has been a good experience.
“It’s just so cool to come out here and play baseball,” he said. “It’s just fun playing with my friends and doing all that fun stuff.”
On the mound, Bennett — who came on in relief in the first — went 2 2/3 innings with just one hit allowed and six strikeouts.
Bryce Gombocz tossed the final 1 2/3 innings and had four strikeouts, one walk and one hit allowed.
Athens was led by Cole’s 4-for-4 performance with two runs scored. Glielmi had a pair of hits and also scored twice, while Bennett had two singles and crossed home twice.
Westerfield had his triple and two runs scored for Athens, which got a double and two runs from Campbell, and Shores singled and scored twice. Mason Myers scored twice and Gombocz scored once in the win.
Athens will head to sectionals at Berwick starting on Monday, July 18.
For the local All-Stars the number one goal when they head to sectionals is pretty simple, according to Silas Bennett.
“Just try our hardest,” he said.
