Boys Wrestling Preview Capsules

Athens Wildcats
Coaches: Shawn Bradley, Jay White, David White, Scott Setzer, Kevin Rude, Brock Horton, Chris Weems
Key Returners: Jake Courtney, Josh Nittinger, Caleb Nason, Mason Vanderpool, Keaton Sinsabaugh, Keegan Congdon
Key Newcomers: Dillon Gallagher, Emiliano Mallare, Landon McGrath, Aiden Miller, Carter Holton, Alex Trowbridge, Cayden Moss, Chance Holdaway, Cooper Robinson, Dalton Davis, Jonathan Timm, Karson Sipley, Sean Peters, Trey Souder
Key Losses (To Graduation): Gavin Bradley, Karter Rude, Kaden Setzer, Lucas Forbes
Coach’s outlook on team: We graduated a large and successful senior class last year. Those kids made significant contributions to our school and our wrestling program. We return six letter winners this year, with three district qualifiers (Jake Courtney, Josh Nittinger, Caleb Nason) and two of those individuals placing at districts and advancing to regionals (Courtney, Nittenger). We welcome nine freshmen to the high school room and will look for immediate contributions from a very athletic group of kids. Our team will once again rely on the contributions of experienced wrestlers and the toughness/improvement of our youth to guide us through the dual meet season. We COULD be a dual team that can surprise some people by the end of the season. As far as our individuals, we had some kids that had a great offseason. Coach Jay White has also set up a great schedule for our mix of experience/youth — our kids will be tested and will have a chance to grow. So, as always, it’s up to the individuals to see how far they can push themselves into the postseason.
Coach’s outlook on league: I believe Canton and Towanda will most likely be the best teams in the NTL this year. Canton has a special group of seniors and will be tough to beat this year — they will probably compete for a D4 dual title. Towanda also has a very talented sophomore class and will be right there with Canton in the NTL and D4.
Waverly Wolverines
Coach: Devan Witman (8th year)
Assistant Coaches: AJ Aronstam
Key Returners: Connor Stotler, Braedon Nichols, Braedon Hills, Gage Tedesco, Ty Beeman, and Kam Hills.
Key Newcomers: Drayton DeKay, Josh Courtney, and Matthias Welles
Key Losses (To Graduation): Andrew Kimble and Austin Ingham
Coach’s outlook on team: We are geared up for a great season. We have veteran leaders on this team that are looking to lead the younger wrestlers. Our schedule reflects the confidence we have in this team. Every week is a grind as we prepare for the goals we set for the end of the year.
Coach’s outlook on league: The IAC is a tough league with returning state champion Tioga. Waverly is looking to close the gap with Tioga, and Newark Valley is also looking to have good numbers.
SVEC Eagles
Coach: Jesse Buck
Assistant Coaches: Nick Peatric and Robby Swartout
Key Returners: Kaleb Soto, Shane Neal, John Johnston, Anthony Spear, Jacob VanEtten
Key Newcomers: Brennan Zimmer, Rodney Vaow, Kamren Westbrook and Kaden Jamison
Key Losses (To Graduation): John Johnston and Devin Beach
Coach’s Outlook on Team: We’ve got a young team. We’ve only got one senior on the team. Everybody is coming back and a lot of our guys are underclassmen. (They are) very positive. They’ve got a lot of good fundamentals down.
Coach’s outlook on league: I think we are going to be middle of the pack this year. I think we’ve got some guys who can do really well in the IAC. Our team, as a whole, I think by mid-to-late season, we could see ourselves up there with most of the best teams. We’ll be fielding a full lineup in a couple of weeks as well, have every weight class filled, and like I said everybody has wrestled before. These new guys getting the experience, they are just going to improve.
Editor’s Note: The Morning Times did not receive preview information from Sayre or Tioga.
