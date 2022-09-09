ATHENS — Athens boys soccer coach Jake Lezak always challenges his team when it comes to the Wildcats’ non-league schedule.
This year is no different as the Wildcats have already played Montoursville and Benton, and they will take on Midd-West, Horseheads and Corning later this season.
Athens dropped two tight games at the Montoursville tournament, but it’s those types of games that Lezak knows will make his team better.
“Two good tests for us ... It taught us a lot and that’s what you need early in the season where, yeah you take losses, but it didn’t cost us the league, it didn’t cost us the postseason,” said Lezak, who is entering his 18th year as head coach.
Lezak believes his team — which is led by returners Braydon Post, Mitch Hamilton, Korey Miller, Alex Campbell, Caleb Hunsinger, Levent Van Helden and Grant Liechty — will learn from the tough games and continue to get better throughout the season.
“The players are on board. They understand the goals. They want to achieve them and they’re working hard to do that,” Lezak said. “It will be one of those seasons where we take our lumps early, potentially against our non-league opponents, but if we grow together and we play together, we should be in every game we’ve got on the schedule.”
The longtime coach says the guys who have been in the program a while have continued to grow and learn as soccer players — and they are in a better position to succeed this year.
“I think the good thing about the returners is I’ve seen a lot of growth, I’ve seen a lot of confidence in the guys coming back. I think they are more prepared this year to step up into the roles that we’ve asked them to play than they were last year,” he said. “They were really unsure about themselves in many different ways last year. I think that’s the biggest thing that these guys bring back is that (confidence) and they’re not even all seniors, so that’s really good for us. We’ve seen growth from across the classes.”
The Athens offense will lean on standout scorers like Post, Van Helden and Miller to lead the way this season.
“I really do look at (Post and Van Helden as our scoring leaders), and Korey Miller as another player who just has an offensive mindset, he really does. He brings a lot of his basketball court experience onto the soccer field and has that nose for the goal,” Lezak said. “I think those three guys and a few others mixed in, especially some of the younger guys, they’ve just got to figure out how to read each other, how to play off each other. As we go forward, there’s a lot of things that play into the game but I think once these guys really start to figure those things out and consistently put the ball in the back of the net then we’re going to be back to an offensive team.”
While Lezak noted that all of his younger players are going to get their opportunities, newcomer Marco Quiros has already proven to be a weapon for the Wildcats.
“Marco has been a nice addition for us. He’s a great kid. He’s easy to coach and he’s really stepped right in and filled another gap in the lineup for us,” said Lezak. “It was very unexpected, but a very pleasant surprise. I think he’s a great teammate. He works really hard and he has a good soccer IQ, so he understands what we ask of him and he’s really fit right in.”
The Wildcats will be counting on Liechty in goal this season and the senior keeper has already proven up to the task as he has only allowed five goals in five games, including two shutouts.
“He’s been ready to go. He did a fantastic job down in Montoursville for us and that’s what we needed. We knew he was capable of playing that way and he really stepped (up),” Lezak said of Liechty.
Lezak and his squad will look to once again win a league title while also trying to prepare for the District IV postseason. The Wildcat coach understands that in order for his team to make a real run at D4 gold, they need to be able to put together a strong season at both ends of the field.
“I think for us, we need to play better together than we did last year. Defensively we need to figure things out and offensively we need to score against better opponents,” Lezak said. “You score a lot of goals against an opponent that’s not as good as you, it’s OK. It’s good for the players’ confidence, but we know that when we draw blanks against the top teams, you’re not going to be one of the top teams unless you put pressure on their back lines. You can’t play defense for 80 minutes.”
