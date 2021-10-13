WATKINS GLEN — The Waverly swimming team lost Tuesday’s dual meet at Watkins Glen by a score of 106-77.

Sophia Desisti and Mira Kittle took first and second place, respectively, in the 50 freestyle. Desisti finished in 27.96 seconds and Kittle was right behind her with a 28.02.

Kittle also placed second in the 100 backstroke with a time of one minute, 10 seconds.

Lourden Benjamin finished second in the 200 freestyle with a 2:20.09.

Delaney Vascoe earned another second-place finish for Waverly with a 1:23.45 in the 100 breaststroke.

Willow Sharpsteen captured first place in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:10.7.

Josie VanDyke won the diving competition with a score of 158, and Natalie Garrity took second with a 146.85.

Watkins Glen also won the modified meet, 79-59.

Next up for Waverly is the IAC meet on Oct. 23 at Watkins Glen.

