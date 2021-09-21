WYSOX — Athens and Sayre have been at or near the top of the Northern Tier League’s golf standings all season. On Monday afternoon, the league standings tightened even more as Athens won the match with a score of 369, topping Sayre (370) by one stroke, with Wellsboro (386) third and Wyalusing (388) fourth. Towanda was fifth with 407, Cowanesque Valley was sixth with 420 and North Penn/Mansfield was seventh with 426.
Sayre leads the league with a 20-4 record, followed by Wellsboro, 23-6, and Athens at 22-7. Wyalusing is next with a 19-10 mark followed by Towanda at 9-20, C.V. at 6-23 and NP/M at 0-30.
The medalist was Sayre’s Kannon VanDuzer, who shot a 79 that included a birdie on the eighth hole.
Athens was led by Evan Cooper, who carded an 84 that was the second-best score of the day. Included in that round were birdies on the fourth, sixth and 16th holes. Also scoring for Athens were Dylan Saxon with a 94, Lucas Kraft with a 95 and, with a 96, Cameron Sullivan.
Joining VanDuzer in the scoring column with matching 95s for Sayre were Colton Watkins and Josh Arnold, and Dom Fabbri with a 101.
Wellsboro was led by Blake Hamblin with a 91. Hayden Zuchowski added a 94 and Hannale Cleveland had a 99.
Wyalusing also had three golfers break 100 in Brody Fuhrey with a 92, Trehnon Hugo with a 97 and Grady Cobb with a 99.
Towanda’s Ryan Elliott and Anthony Intorcia had matching 97s to lead the Knights. Also scoring for Towanda were Garrett Chapman with a 103 and Paige Perry with a 120.
Jordan Vargeson paced C.V. with an 86 and Andrew Green led the way for NP/M with an 88.
The NTL will reconvene on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Tyoga Country Club in Wellsboro for the penultimate match of the season.
