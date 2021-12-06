SYRACUSE – The Maine-Endwell football team rallied for a 21-12 win after finding themselves down 12-0 in the first quarter, making Section IV a perfect 3-0 in the state championship games for the weekend — the first time that’s ever happened.
“Things we’re a little bit hairy in the beginning, but our guys bounced back well,” said Maine-Endwell Head Coach Matt Gallgher.
On Saturday, the Spartans entered the Carrier Dome for the first time since 2014, when their state record holding streak of 62 games was alive and well.
Pleasantville of Section I got off to a hot start just over two minutes into the game when Daniel Picart received a 42-yard bomb from his quarterback Mike Lacapria.
Picart would return the next punt from Maine-Endwell 78 yards for a touchdown, and it looked like the Panthers would have a field day on the offensive end. That would be the last time they scored, and the Spartans woke up.
On the ensuing kickoff, Maine-Endwell star Mike Mancini took the ball 90 yards on the kickoff return for the touchdown, where the score would remain heading into halftime.
Mancini would score another to give his team the lead midway through the third quarter; he took it himself with a 33-yard run.
The Spartans would score once more with five minutes remaining in the game off a run from Aidan McHugh to produce the final margin of nine points and secure a title for the Spartans.
Mancini led the team in rushing with 92 yards on 13 carries, while his teammate Ethan Sadler finished closely with 79 yards on 15 attempts.
Logan Ciganiek and Sadler led the Spartans in tackles with seven and five, respectively.
They held Pleasantville to just nine rushing yards, while in the passing game Lacapria threw for 242 yards on 26 of 39 passing for the Panthers. Picart hauled in 152 of those yards on 12 catches in the loss.
Maine Endwell ends the season with a 12-1 record with their first state title in seven years.
“I was a ball boy for the last state championship,” said Mancini. “To come out here and carry the torch is very special and I know all the seniors will carry that for the rest of their lives.”
