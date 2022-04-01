Sayre duo named NTL All-Stars

Above from left to right are Northern Tier League award winners Chris Mitchell of Athens (Sixth Man of the Year); Caiden Williams (Defensive Player of the Year) of Canton; Player of the Year Ty Barrett of Troy; and Athens’ JJ Babcock (Offensive Player of the Year).

To the victors go the spoils as the old saying goes and Wyalusing picked up the most NTL Small School All-Star nods. Other than that the selections evenly spread out.

As was the case with Canton and Cowanesque Valley, Sayre had one first-team All-Star and one second-team selection.

The NTL goes with one set of overall special awards with players from each division in the mix. For the 2021-2022 season, Troy senior Ty Barrett was named NTL Player of the Year, Athens senior J.J. Babcock was tabbed Offensive Player of the Year, and Canton senior Caiden Williams earned Defensive Player of the Year.

Also, Athens junior Chris Mitchell was voted the Sixth Man of the Year, and Wyalusing’s Brent Keyes is the Coach of the Year.

Sayre’s representative on the Small School first team is Dom Fabbri. The senior averaged 16.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal per game. He also drained 53 three pointers and took 15 charges.

Joining Fabbri on the first team are Wyalusing senor Grady Cobb and junior Blake Morningstar; Canton’s Isaiah Neimczyk; McGuire Painter from Cowanesque Valley; and North Penn/Liberty’s Derek Litzelman.

Sayre’s Jackson Hubbard headlines the division’s Second team. The junior averaged 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5steals per game. He also hit 19 threes during the season.

Joining Hubbard on the second team are Northeast Bradford senior Dan Seeley; Canton senior Cooper Kitchen; Wyalusing senior Isaiah Way; and North Penn/Liberty senior Noah Shedden.were

