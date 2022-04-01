Sayre duo named NTL All-Stars

Above from left to right are Northern Tier League award winners Chris Mitchell of Athens (Sixth Man of the Year); Caiden Williams (Defensive Player of the Year) of Canton; Player of the Year Ty Barrett of Troy; and Athens’ JJ Babcock (Offensive Player of the Year).
To the victors go the spoils as the old saying goes and Wyalusing picked up the most NTL Small School All-Star nods. Other than that the selections evenly spread out.
As was the case with Canton and Cowanesque Valley, Sayre had one first-team All-Star and one second-team selection.
The NTL goes with one set of overall special awards with players from each division in the mix. For the 2021-2022 season, Troy senior Ty Barrett was named NTL Player of the Year, Athens senior J.J. Babcock was tabbed Offensive Player of the Year, and Canton senior Caiden Williams earned Defensive Player of the Year.
Also, Athens junior Chris Mitchell was voted the Sixth Man of the Year, and Wyalusing’s Brent Keyes is the Coach of the Year.
Sayre’s representative on the Small School first team is Dom Fabbri. The senior averaged 16.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal per game. He also drained 53 three pointers and took 15 charges.
Joining Fabbri on the first team are Wyalusing senor Grady Cobb and junior Blake Morningstar; Canton’s Isaiah Neimczyk; McGuire Painter from Cowanesque Valley; and North Penn/Liberty’s Derek Litzelman.
Sayre’s Jackson Hubbard headlines the division’s Second team. The junior averaged 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5steals per game. He also hit 19 threes during the season.
Joining Hubbard on the second team are Northeast Bradford senior Dan Seeley; Canton senior Cooper Kitchen; Wyalusing senior Isaiah Way; and North Penn/Liberty senior Noah Shedden.were
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.