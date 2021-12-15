Forfeits doom Redskins in tight loss to Wellsboro

SAYRE — The Sayre wrestling team won four of the five contested bouts, but Wellsboro got enough forfeit wins and one big pin to overcome that and earn a 36-25 win on Tuesday.
Sayre’s Jacob Carpenter opened the match with a hard-fought 16-13 win over Alec Magli at 113 pounds.
Sayre’s Layla Bennett then accepted a forfeit win at 120 to put the Redskins up 9-0.
Following a forfeit win for Wellsboro’s Aiden Carson at 132, Sayre’s Cameron McCutcheon rolled to a 14-3 major decision over Will Gastrock at 138 to put the Redskins up 13-6.
Wellsboro’s Silas Mickey accepted a forfeit at 145 to cut the Sayre lead to 13-12, but Jaydon Gardner answered for the Redskins with a pin of Jacob Dean at 152 to make it 19-12.
The Hornets would take a 24-19 lead with back-to-back forfeits before Sayre’s Josh Wilson earned a pin at 189 to give the Redskins a 25-24 edge with two weight classes remaining.
Wellsboro took the lead back with a forfeit at 215 and then heavyweight Justice Harlan put the exclamation point on things for the Hornets with a pin over Nate Polzella as the buzzer sounded at the end of the first period.
Sayre will visit Williamson next Tuesday.
