SVEC begins its second foray into the eight-man ranks with a team in a similar situation.
Last season, SVEC was originally slated to play 11-man football but had to drop into the eight-man ranks. The Eagles did exceptionally well, posting an undefeated season.
This fall, Whitney Point was on the schedules os several Class C and D teams until about a week ago when these Golden Eagles dropped to eight-man due to a lack of players.
That was how this battle of Eagles came to be.
SVEC brings a lot back from last season, including quarterback Nick Thomas, running backs Devin Beach and Hunter Hayes and receiver Jacek Teribury along with big Elliott Walter, a force on both sides of the ball.
Whitney Point was a mirror image of SVEC in the spring, finishing at 0-5. Whitney Point was decent in 2019, posting a 5-3 record. A maximum of 10 of those players could play for the Golden Eagles this season.
