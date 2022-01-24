WAVERLY — Waverly’s boys swimming team lit it up Saturday, setting six records and punching some more tickets to the state championships.
All three Waverly relays not only won their respective event, but also set meet, school and pool records, knocking Corning off its perch atop the all-time meet and pool records, and members of the Waverly swimming pantheon who had part in the old school marks.
As if that wasn’t enough, each also beat the state standard. Two of the three relays also set IAC records. Also, Meet MVP Jerrell Sackett did some personal damage to the school record books and punched his ticket to the state meet in a second event.
The Wolverines went off early, leading from wire to wire to win the 200 medley relay with a time of one minute, 39.23 seconds.
That foursome — Oscar Williams, Ryan Clark, Kaden Wheeler and Sackett — were far from done.
That same quartet won the 200 free relay with a time of 1:27.61 — the best in the state this season — and threw down a 3:15.20 in the 400 free relay. The last two — the 200 and 400 free relays — were also league records.
Williams also added a win in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:06.44.
Sackett led off the 200 free relay with a school record time of 21.27 — an event in which he already has beaten the state cut time — and beat the state cut time as the lead leg of the 400 free relay.
Also placing in the top eight on Saturday were Sackett, who was second in the 50 free — by four 100ths of a second — with a time of 21.48; Wheeler, second in the 100 fly with a time of 53.97; Clark, who was fifth in the 50 free in 22.62; and Liam Wright, who took fourth in both the 200 free with a time of 1:59.95 and in the 500 free with a time of 5:32.10.
The team scores don’t reflect the day the Wolverines had. When you score back 16 places, bigger teams and teams with more depth come to the fore.
Horseheads netted 547 points to win the meet, followed by Corning with 380, Ithaca with 278, Chenango Valley with 247, Waverly with 241 and Elmira with 228.
Waverly will take a break before visiting Watkins Glen at 4:30 Friday afternoon.
