ELMIRA — The Waverly Wolverines soccer team battled back from a halftime deficit to force overtime and pulled out a 4-3 victory over Notre Dame on Tuesday to move to 7-5 on the season.
Notre Dame would jump out to an early advantage, going up 2-1 in the first half with Waverly’s lone score coming from Griff Schillmoeller on an assist by Ethan Gorsline.
But Waverly would adjust, and start to mount their comeback after the break.
“We talked about being more physical in the second half and needing to win balls and pressure their touches,” Head Coach Eric Ryck said. “The boys came out and executed, winning the battle in the middle of the field.”
Waverly’s offense would start to click, and their aggressiveness paid dividends, but not before falling into a 3-1 deficit early in the second half.
Schillmoeller would find the back of the net for his second goal in the 67th minute of play, this time on an assist from Andrew Larrabee, to close the gap to 3-2.
Soon after, Nehemiah Anthony would connect on his first goal of the contest from about 20 yards out in the 77th minute with time ticking down to draw things even and force an overtime period.
In overtime, Anthony would play hero and find the back of the net on a wide-open attempt for his second goal with Charlie Larrabee dishing out the assist and giving Waverly a come-from-behind win on the road.
The Wolverines would be outshot on goal 7-5 and corners 4-1 but made the most of their chances in their rally.
Waverly’s Aiden Doherty would notch three saves while Notre Dame’s Jonathan Searles recorded four.
Waverly will be back on the field against Trumansburg on the road on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
SVEC 10, Newark Valley 0
CANDOR — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor soccer team bounced back from their second loss of the 2022 season with a 10-0 shutout against Newark Valley on Tuesday.
SVEC would rack up seven first-half goals to put the game away early and tacked on three more for good measure in the second half to pick up the 10-0 win.
The Eagles dominated the game and outshot Newark Valley 25-2 on goal during the contest, and their opponent held the edge in corners, 3-2.
Addison Young and Jacob Banks recorded hat tricks on the night, with Young also adding an assist in the big win.
Darren Starkweather and Zeb Soper both had one goal and one assist, while David Vega and Taylor Brock added one goal as well.
Jason Jantz and Noah Banks also dished out two assists apiece.
In goal, SVEC goalkeeper Kody Goble notched one save while Newark Valley had two goalies take the field with Josh Benjamin recording five saves and James Wales recording four.
SVEC will look to continue to roll through the 2022 season on Thursday when they take on Watkins Glen on the road at 4:30 p.m.
