HORSEHEADS – The Waverly girls varsity cross country team took home first place at the Crusader Invitational on Saturday led by a second place overall finish by Harper Minaker.
Waverly would have a trio of runners claim spots in the top five, with Minaker leading the way with a team-best time of 18:07.
Also cracking the top five was Elizabeth Vaughn, who finished just behind her teammate in fourth place finishing with a time of 18:27.
The third Lady Wolverine to take a top-five spot was Mackenzie Chamberlain, who took fifth and clocked in with a time of 18:32.
Haylie Davenport (22:35) would finish in 17th while Ally Barrett (23:25) would take 19th in a well-rounded day for the Waverly runners.
The boys' team would have just one runner competing in Braylon DeKay, who took 21st with a time of 19:11.
The Waverly modified girls team would also grab a second place team finish with Trinity Mayo (11:41) taking fourth, Taylor Sinsabaugh (11:57) in sixth, and Miah Correll (12:55) grabbing eighth to pace their team in the top ten.
Isabella Minaker (14:10) finished in 14th, Destiny Harbst (14:11) took 15th, Madison Harvey (14:45) finished in 21st and Ashley Fehrenbach (14:47) took 22nd.
The modified Waverly boys team had two runners finish in the top ten as well, with Chase Hines (10:07) taking fifth and Hayden Montanye (10:38) finishing just behind in sixth place.
Mark Myers (15:57) would take 21st and Logan Robinson (16:31) finished in 22nd.
The Waverly cross country team will be back in action on Tuesday for a meet at TA Edison at 5 p.m.
Tioga @ SVV Invitational
VERONA – The Tioga Tigers cross country team competed in the VVS Invitational on Saturday where they had five total runners in attendance in a large field.
The girls would have just one runner in Lexy Ward competing, and she would finish in 35:08 which was good for 98th place.
Due to only having one runner, the girls’ team score was incomplete.
The boys' team would have four runners in the mix on Saturday, with Thomas Hurd leading the pack with a time of 22:07 which landed him in the 80th spot.
Andre Earley (23:29) took 102nd, Talon Wood (23:59) finished in 110th and Owen Seaver (24:55) landed in 121st place for Tioga.
The Tioga team will be back in action on Tuesday in Edison for the TA Invitational starting at 5 p.m.
