WAVERLY — Waverly senior Ryan Clark made his college choice official on Monday evening as he signed his National Letter of Intent to swim for SUNY Geneseo.
Clark said the combination of a strong swimming team and Geneseo boasting an excellent business program made the decision pretty easy.
“They have a great school of business and I think I’ll be able to accomplish what I want to there,” said Clark. “The swim team is definitely one of the best I’ve seen. For a D3 program they practice like they’re D1. They have good history and I look forward to being there.”
Clark was part of history this past season as he was a member of the Waverly 200 free relay team, along with Jerrell Sackett, Oscar Williams and Liam Wright, that won the program’s first-ever state title.
“To be the first state champions in Waverly history, that’s definitely an accomplishment and I’m glad I’m able to leave here with such a memory with that group of people,” said Clark, who also placed 23rd in the 50-yard free at the state meet.
Clark acknowledged that the journey to a state championship involved plenty of hard work.
“It was definitely a lot of time, a lot of hours, practice every day — it hasn’t stopped for five years,” he said.
Waverly swim coach Josh Mastrantuono witnessed all of the hard work that Clark put in during his time with the Wolverines.
“He’s been a five-year member of our program. Anytime you can get a guy committed for that long, you usually get some good results out of it,” Mastrantuono said. “He’s put the work in, especially in these last years leading into COVID and coming out of COVID, he has really transitioned into being one of (the leaders) on the team. He had great guys surrounding him, helping him get there, and it really helped him flourish (and) become that great sprinter that he is now.”
For Mastrantuono, it’s special to see the hard work pay off for student-athletes like Clark.
“That’s what every program dreams of, especially in high school, you want them to flourish in your program, do really well, become successful, win the meets and win the state titles,” said Mastrantuono. “That’s great and seeing them use that and help them further their career, whether that be athletically or academically, or whatever they are trying to do, that is really the end goal here. It’s awesome to see him doing that.”
Clark understands that the hard work won’t stop as he heads to the next level.
“It will definitely (take) a little bit more than what I’ve been doing already — lifting, morning sessions, and all around different types of workouts,” Clark said.
