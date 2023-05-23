WILLIAMSPORT — Athens sophomore Sara Bronson is heading to the PIAA Class AA Track and Field Championships in Shippensburg after a strong performance at the District IV meet on Saturday.
Bronson finished second in the 3,200-meter run with a new personal-best time of 11:13.44 to punch her ticket to states.
“It feels amazing. I’ve been wanting to do it since last year, and now that we changed to (Class AA), it was very realistic. This was my goal all season, so it feels great to get it,” Bronson said.
Over the first mile of the race, Bronson ran alongside Bloomsburg’s Maizy Aikey.
“She was running a good pace. If I stuck to that, I would be able to make it, so I sat right on her,” Bronson said.
Then, with two laps left, Bronson and Northeast Bradford standout Gracelyn Laudermilch decided to pick up the pace. Laudermilch would eventually pull away and win the race in 11:06.66.
Bronson would also place sixth in the 1,600 meters in 5:26.19.
Athens freshman Abby Burgess nearly made states in the 100-meter dash, but she came up just short with a third-place finish in 12.72. She missed the state qualifying time by just .02 seconds.
Burgess would also place third in the 200 with a time of 26.35.
The Athens team of Cassy Friend, Emily Henderson, Addy Wheeler and Jenny Ryan placed 10th in the 400 relay in 53.28 seconds.
Also for Athens, Ava Hughes capped off her freshman year with a sixth-place medal in the 3,200 with a time of 12:21.77.
Natalee Watson finished 12th in the shot put with a throw of 33-feet, 9-inches, while Emma Bronson was 15th in the 1,600 in 5:48.96.
The Sayre Redskins would get a strong showing from Marco Quiros on Saturday.
Quiros placed eighth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.74 seconds to earn the only medal for the Redskins.
The Sayre sophomore also placed ninth in the 200 meters with a time of 23.34 seconds — which was just .03 seconds off a spot on the podium. He would also take 13th in the 400 meters in 53.25 seconds.
Sayre’s Rose Shikanga placed 18th in the 300-meter hurdles in 52.66 seconds.
Kait Sutton qualified for districts in three events, but was unable to participate this past weekend.
Athens boys bring home medals in AAA meet
The Athens boys competed in the District IV Class AAA meet with Kolsen Keathley taking home an eighth-place medal in the 200. He finished the race in 23.15 seconds.
Keathley would also place ninth in the 400 in 52.91 seconds, while Jaden Wright was 12th in the 200 in 23.77.
The Wildcat team of Ethan Denlinger, Ronel Ankam, Peter Jones and Matt Driesbaugh finished seventh in the 1,600 relay in 3:46.7.
Wright also joined Kelley Reid, Jack Ryan and Driesbaugh to place eighth in the 400 relay in 47.27 seconds.
Ethan Hicks took 11th in the 3,200 with a time of 10:35.75. He was also 16th in the 1,600.
Denlinger placed 10th in the 800 in 2:04.74, while also taking 15th in the 400 meters in 55.4 seconds.
Josh Martin was 14th in the javelin with a toss of 133-9, and Ankam took 15th in the 300 hurdles in 44.04.
