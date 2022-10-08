TIOGA — There is only one way to describe the Tioga Tigers 60-0 win over Sidney on Friday night — complete and total dominance.
The Tigers used just 15 first-half plays to score 46 points as they cruised to their sixth win of the season in an impressive performance.
“I told the guys before the game, we worked on a lot of stuff this week and we wanted to see that come out in the first half,” Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello said.
Whatever the Tigers worked on during their week of preparation came to fruition on the field on Friday.
Tioga would force a three-and-out to start the game, and a tipped punt would give them an excellent field position for their first offensive possession.
Tioga took over on the Sidney 28, and it would take them just two plays on two completions to get on the board.
Caden Bellis would find Shea Bailey for an eight-yard score to go up 6-0.
After another stop by the Tigers’ defense, they would once again score at lightning speed on a three-play drive — and Evan Sickler would torch the defense on a 39-yard touchdown run to go up 13-0.
After forcing yet another punt, Sickler would take a huge return down to the Sidney 20.
On the next play, Bellis found Karson Sindoni across the middle for a touchdown and extended their lead to 20-0.
The next two possessions for the Tigers would be three-play drives that saw Ousmane Duncanson reach paydirt on a 10-yard scamper, and Valentino Rossi break free on an 80-yard touchdown catch to put the Tigers up 33-0 near the end of the first quarter.
Drew Macumber would get in on the scoring frenzy for the Tigers in the second quarter on a 35-yard run, while Duncanson would reach the end zone for the second time on a 63-yard run to give Tioga a 46-0 lead that they would take into the halftime break.
In the first half the plethora of weapons that Tioga has at its disposal was on full display and showcased how dangerous their offense can be.
“It’s great,” Bellis said of all of the weapons the Tigers have. “Just thinking about how many different guys that can get the ball — and we are confident they can score. It’s just amazing, I give it to him, and he can score, or give it to him, and he can score. It’s just an awesome feeling that I have so many other guys around me that can do that.”
With the game in hand, Sidney agreed to let the clock run in the second half, and the backups would take over for Tioga.
The second team offense would get a score on a 1-yard plunge by Jonah Lamb, and an interception returned for a touchdown by Gianni Silvestri brought the score to its final count of 60-0.
Tioga dominated on both sides of the ball — racking up 446 yards of total offense while holding Sidney to just 140 total yards and allowing just four first downs.
The defense was led by Trent Browne who had 5 1/2 tackles, and Silvestri who collected six tackles and the pick six.
“It was the first week since week zero that we saw just a shotgun offense,” Coach Aiello said. “It was a little bit different of a game plan, but these guys are used to that sort of stuff. I thought it was a good week of prep. And we are going to see some similar teams coming up. So it was nice to get to work on that.”
Offensively, the starting unit only played for about two quarters, but they more than did their damage in that span.
Bellis would finish 5 of 6 with 134 yards and three touchdowns through the air and was nearly perfect.
His passes were spread out to five separate receivers, with Rossi catching one 80-yard touchdown, Sindoni catching one 20-yard touchdown, Bailey catching an eight-yard touchdown, Sickler netting one catch for 22 yards, and Duncanson corralling one catch for eight yards.
On the ground, the Tigers saw a stable of backs contribute, but they were paced by Duncanson, who netted 106 yards on three carries for two touchdowns.
Macumber also had a big night and used four carries to rack up 75 yards and a touchdown.
The now 6-0 Tigers look to be in midseason form and clicking on all cylinders — but know that they have to keep improving if they hope to reach the pinnacle of another state championship.
“We just have to keep working on all of the little things,” Bellis said. “Keep working on our steps, footwork, tackling, and just finding the football.”
The Tigers seem to be well on their way but will need to keep their mindset directed toward the goal as they head down the final stretch of the 2022 season.
“We tell the guys all the time, if you want to be a championship-level team — you have to take it one day at a time,” Coach Aiello said. “There’s always something you can work on. So we’re just trying to clean up the little things and try to get better and better at the things we feel that we can.”
Tioga will look to keep improving on their quest to a second straight state championship when they take on Spencer-Van Etten/Candor on the road next Friday at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.