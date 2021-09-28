NEWFIELD — Spencer-Van Etten swept Newfield in Monday night’s volleyball match.

The Panthers took the first set by a score of 25-23, before dominating in the final two sets. They won the second, 25-7, and the third, 25-18.

Marah Cooper led SVE with five aces, and added on three digs and two kills.

Lynsey Frye had a team-leading seven digs.

Lauren Slotfosky had a strong all-around performance with three aces, three digs, six assists and four kills.

“Newfield started fairly strong then somewhere in the low 20s, Spencer flicked a switch and you could feel the momentum shift,” Newfield coach Peter Holm said. “ They took the first set and never looked back. We tried to make some corrections for set three but SVE was moving too well and communicating like a team.”

SVE will take on Candor at home on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Recommended for you

Load comments