NEWFIELD — Spencer-Van Etten swept Newfield in Monday night’s volleyball match.
The Panthers took the first set by a score of 25-23, before dominating in the final two sets. They won the second, 25-7, and the third, 25-18.
Marah Cooper led SVE with five aces, and added on three digs and two kills.
Lynsey Frye had a team-leading seven digs.
Lauren Slotfosky had a strong all-around performance with three aces, three digs, six assists and four kills.
“Newfield started fairly strong then somewhere in the low 20s, Spencer flicked a switch and you could feel the momentum shift,” Newfield coach Peter Holm said. “ They took the first set and never looked back. We tried to make some corrections for set three but SVE was moving too well and communicating like a team.”
SVE will take on Candor at home on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.